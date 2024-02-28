Connect with us

Politics

China deals Russia a blow with payment ban

China deals Russia a blow with payment ban

 


Russians have reported problems using China's UnionPay payment system, which was widely touted in Russia as an alternative to Visa and Mastercard after card payment companies withdrew due to the war in Ukraine.

UnionPay cards linked to the Huawei Pay service have stopped working in Russia, local news portal 66.ru reported on Tuesday, citing users who say they are unable to make payments. THE Moscow timetable said the restrictions could be the result of US sanctions against the Russian National Payment Card System (NSPK), which processes all UnionPay card transactions in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a group photo session during the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing…


GRIGORY SYSOYEV/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Beijing and Moscow maintained close ties throughout Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and declared a “no-holds-barred” partnership in February 2022, days before the start of the war. China has not publicly criticized President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

The Russian economy took a hit in February 2022 after the invasion began, when it was placed under more than 13,000 restrictions and became the most sanctioned country in the world, according to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Foreign exchange reserves were frozen and Russia was cut off from the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) banking system.

UnionPay has been widely touted as a rescue operation for China in Russia after Visa, Mastercard and American Express suspended operations in Russia over the war in Ukraine and SWIFT was blocked. It became one of the only methods Russians could use to make payments abroad.

News portal 66.ru reported that although UnionPay physical card payment appears to be working as usual, the same cards linked to the Huawei Pay service are being refused in Russia.

The Russian Telegram channel market overview reported that Huawei support said that Huawei Pay is currently not available in Russia due to changes in the operation of the payment service provider.

News week contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry, UnionPay and Huawei via email for comment.

The development comes days after three of China's largest banks reportedly stopped accepting payments from sanctioned Russian financial institutions.

The decision was taken by Chinese banks Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of China due to “risks of secondary sanctions” from the United States. Izvestia reported. These banks rank first, second and fourth in terms of assets in China, respectively. Transactions with unsanctioned banks are still ongoing, the newspaper said.

In December, Washington threatened to block access to its financial system to foreign banks that do business with companies that support the Russian defense industry.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that News week should it cover? Do you have a question about the Russo-Ukrainian War? Let us know via [email protected].