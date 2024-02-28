Two leaked audio clips lend credence to Imran Khan's claims of rigged elections in Pakistan





In the leaked audio, the governor also complained that they (a reference to the powerful military and the PML-N) were giving the MQM a ministry in the Center and also bringing their governor to Sindh. The Pakistan People's Party is putting pressure on them so that the governor of Sindh does not come from the MQM-P.

Tessori also said that if the MQM-P joined the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government at the Centre, the party's fate would be worse.

What we get now is a ministerial position. They even want to take away the governorship from us and, worse, we have lost the trust of our voters, a Jang newspaper report quoted Tessori as saying.

The MQM's victories were contested by opposition parties, including the PPP, which won the largest number of seats in Sindh.

Tessori also warns in the leaked audio that if the MQM joins a government at the Center or in Sindh, it will face a lot of backlash and problems from its voters who know that the party got fake votes in recent elections.

In another leaked audio, MQM-P senior deputy in-charge Mustafa Kamal was heard saying, “We met the PML-N delegation and they told us two things: the PPP is saying that the mandate of the MQM -P is 100% wrong and since PML. -N and PPP have the required number in Parliament to form the government, the MQM-P should be sidelined.

Mustafa Kamal confirmed the audio clips, saying there was nothing new about his party's rivals claiming their mandate is false.

The MQM-P won 17 seats in the National Assembly in Karachi. The PTI claimed that among all the seats won, the MQM-P candidates were not even in third position.

The PTI alleged that its 90 seats in the National Assembly and over 100 in the Punjab Assembly were stolen by the establishment and distributed among the PMLN, MQM-P and PPP to form fake governments.

The PTI called them mandate stealers saying that according to the original Form 45 manual result, it won 180 NA and 220 PA seats.

In Punjab province, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, on Monday became the first woman chief minister of the province.

The PTI dubbed its fake chief minister because she was selected by the mandate thieves after stealing the public mandate in the darkness of the night, he said.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said she (Maryam) suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the people in the general elections, but ironically she was imposed on the people of Punjab after being fraudulently selected thanks to the votes of the false representatives of the false Chamber. .

Hasan said the family of certified thieves, who mercilessly looted the national kitty for decades, would now be remembered as “mandate thieves” after stealing the people's vote.

