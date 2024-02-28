Prabowo awarded four-star general rank by Jokowi, who avoids talk of political deal





“THE TITLE SEEMS USELESS” In August 1998, Mr. Prabowo was dismissed from his military service by the Honorary Board of Officers (DKP) for, among other reasons, committing criminal acts and serious misdemeanors, noted Mr. Made Supriatma, a visiting researcher at the 'ISEAS-Yusof Ishak. Institute in Singapore. The DKP's decision was never overturned by equivalent institutions within the Indonesian military. This is undoubtedly part of Prabowo's record, he told CNA. The question to be resolved is whether Indonesian military officers can accept this fact, he said. He added that the award of this rank is not necessary because Mr. Prabowo would have automatically assumed the role of supreme commander of the TNI if elected president. Frankly, it's confusing why this title was given to him. Upon further review, the title appears unnecessary and lacks relevance in Prabowo's case, Mr. Made said. An honorary general rank is usually awarded by the government to reward officers who abandoned their careers after being appointed to civilian public positions such as ministers, noted Mr. Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a researcher at the Indonesian National Research and Research Agency. of innovation (BRIN). Policy Center. Notable individuals who have achieved this rank include Mr. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, currently Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, and former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Unlike Mr. Prabowo, they were not dismissed from military service due to infractions, Mr. Made observed. Military and defense expert Dr. Connie Rahakundini Bakrie said that to the best of her knowledge, Indonesia's TNI Law No. 34/2004, which states that there is no promotion for retirees, no has not been modified. Also, to my knowledge, there has been no change in Law No. 20/2009, which states that honorary promotions are only granted to active duty soldiers and officers, she said. This general honorary award serves to improve Mr. Prabowos' image and blur the turbulent aspects of his past, said Mr. Arga Pribadi Imawan, lecturer at Gadjah Mada University. Prabowo's (image) as a leader is (also) increasingly strengthened, given that this honorary title was also given to Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, the sixth president of Indonesia, he said . The promotion is the latest in a series of moves by Mr. Widodo that analysts say are aimed at maintaining his political influence after he leaves office in October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/indonesia-jokowi-prabowo-military-general-four-star-rank-free-lunch-politics-4156271 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos