Imran Khan's party calls for nationwide protests in Pakistan over stolen elections





To receive free, real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free breaking news emails Sign up for our free breaking news emails

The political group of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan called on its supporters to take to the streets of Pakistan on Saturday to protest the theft of their mandate, amid allegations of widespread fraud in the recent general election.

A close aide to Khan told The Independent that nationwide protests would take place on Khan's orders and that the party is planning weekly demonstrations in the coming days to demand a speedy hearing of their trials against alleged election fraud .

Omar Ayub, who was chosen as the prime ministerial candidate, called for nationwide protests at a press conference following a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Khan (PTI) at Adiala High Security Prison in Rawalpindi.

“Our seats have been stolen with the stroke of a pen. The people have given the mandate to the former PTI president. The UN mandate and our seats have been attacked,” Mr Ayub said.

Zulfikar Bukhari, Khan's close associate and aide, told The Independent: We are obviously not going to remain silent about our stolen mandate. We will protest forcefully but peacefully.

We then approach all courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan and the courts and high courts because a mandate has been stolen, a heavy mandate stolen from the country.

We will also form the strongest opposition the country has ever known.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) political party gather to protest against allegations of fraud in the general elections, in Karachi, Pakistan.

(EPA)

Protests organized by Khan, which remain hugely popular in the country, attract hundreds of thousands of supporters and have turned violent in the past following police action, resulting in many casualties.

In the February 8 elections, independent candidates, mostly backed by Khan's PTI party, won a majority of 93 of the National Assembly's 265 seats. But they failed to secure the overall majority of 169 votes needed to form a government.

PTI's rivals, the Pakistan Muslim League-N and the Pakistan People's Party won 79 and 54 seats respectively and announced they would form a coalition government as part of a post-election alliance.

Khan's party accused the two former parties, seen as enjoying the support of the powerful military establishment, of stealing the PTI's mandate and participating in widespread electoral manipulation in their favor.

Supporters of Imran Khan's PTI party protest against allegations of fraud in general elections in Karachi

(EPA)

Mr. Bukhari said their coalition only shows that democracy is dead in Pakistan. The PTI has said it wants to create its own majority government and does not want to form any government with a major party after claiming its victories in many seats had been overturned.

A high-level investigation has been launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) into allegations of widespread manipulation of election results.

He ordered the formation of a committee which will record the statements of district polling agents and submit a report within three days.

The investigation was launched following the resignation of Rawalpindicity commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, who admitted to manipulating the results and claimed to have been pressured by senior officials in the country.

Mr Chattha claimed that candidates who lost elections were tricked into winning in the city and that the pressure on him was so intense that he considered self-harm, but then decided to expose the matter in front of the media because he stabbed the country in the back and won't let him sleep.

He claimed that 13 candidates from Rawalpindi were forcefully declared winners.

Last month, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman of the Jamaat-e-Islami party gave up his seat in Karachi. He claimed that local election officials had interfered in the process to hamper his PTI opponent's chances of victory.

Meanwhile, Khan's party has written a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to take the country's political stability into account in any new bailout negotiations, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Analysts said the IMF's refusal to agree to a bailout could be catastrophic for Pakistan's cash-strapped economy, which is struggling to recover from an economic crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/south-asia/imran-khan-pakistan-protest-election-rigging-b2503878.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos