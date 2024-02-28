Politics
On Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday shared a “beautiful experience” from his trip to Kashmir which will always remain “etched” in his memory and the Master Blaster also highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements. The beauty and exceptional hospitality of the people left Master Blaster in awe. The Indian great, known as the 'God of Cricket', treated his fans to a stunning video from his trip to Kashmir. In the video he posted on social media network X (formerly Twitter), he is seen enjoying the snowfall in Gulmarg with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar.
Tendulkar recalled the beauty of the snow-clad nation in a post with a video and praised the locals for their warm welcome. “Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow everywhere but we felt warm thanks to the exceptional hospitality of the people,” Tendulkar posted on X.
Tendulkar pointed out that Prime Minister Modi inspired him to explore different Indian capitals.
“Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodiji said that there is so much to see in our country. I couldn't agree more, especially after this trip,” he added.
The cricket icon also visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory. For those who don't know, Kashmir willow bats have a worldwide reputation for excellence. Tendulkar also praised the craftsmanship of Kashmiri bats, describing them as excellent examples of “Made in India” products. The legendary cricketer also encouraged people to visit Jammu and Kashmir, which he called “the precious jewel of incredible India”, and other places in India.
“Kashmir Willow Bats are great examples of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. They have traveled across the world and I now recommend people from all over the world and India to come and experience Jammu -and-Kashmir, one of the several gems of @incredibleindia,” concluded Tendulkar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special comment while responding to Sachin Tendulkar's post. “Wonderful to see! @sachin_rt's lovely visit to Jammu and Kashmir has two important takeaways for our youth: one: experience different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Second: the importance of 'Make in India' . Together, let's build a Viksit and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat!” he wrote on X while reposting Tendulkar's comment.
During his visit, the cricket icon kept his promise and met Jammu and Kashmir Para-cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone. The famous Indian batter finally met Amir Lone, who had already caught Tendulkar's attention with a video of himself training in Kashmir.
The two talked about cricket, as the Kashmiri batter could not hide his excitement and joy at having met his role model. Tendulkar also praised Amir, calling him a great inspiration for the children of this generation, citing his sheer will, determination and passion for the game which propelled him to where he is today. Tendulkar gifted Amir a bat which features a personalized inspirational message that read “To Amir, the true hero. Keep inspiring”, with his signature.
During his trip, the former batter was also seen playing 'gully cricket'. Tendulkar took to his official X account (formerly Twitter) to share a short clip of him playing cricket with the locals.
In the video, it can be seen that Sachin was traveling with his family but the cricket maestro stopped his car to take a few shots between the snow-capped mountains. The 50-year-old didn't hesitate to throw the ball over the bowler's head and play a few practice shots.
