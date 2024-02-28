Indonesian military honor for Prabowo is vulgar and disrespects human rights victims: criticism





Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday awarded Indonesian Defense Minister and presumptive president-elect Prabowo Subianto the honorary rank of four-star general, a move that critics called a crude political maneuver and a betrayal of victims of human rights violations. human rights. The outgoing leader said during the ceremony at the National Armed Forces Headquarters in Jakarta that he was bestowing the honor in appreciation and confirmation of [Prabowos] total dedication to the people, the nation and the state. Prabowo is only the seventh person to receive the honorary title since the late dictator Suharto, Prabowo's former father-in-law, resigned in 1998. He told reporters the award was a heavy responsibility to shoulder. Indonesia's support for genocide case against Israel tainted by its dark history The Civil Society Coalition, which represents 22 democracy, human rights and justice groups, condemned the move as a misstep and accused Widodo of helping to cover up the alleged human rights violations by his defense ministers in order to strengthen their political alliance.

This is not only inappropriate, but also hurts the victims…and betrays the 1998 Reform movement, he said, referring to the movement that led to the fall of Suharto and contributed to the advent of democracy. Prabowo was discharged from military service in 1998 after the Officers' Honorary Council determined that he was involved in the kidnapping of at least 23 pro-democracy activists. Of those arrested, one was found dead, nine were released and 13 remain missing to this day. This case is one of many allegations of human rights violations that Prabowo faced during his 28 years of service. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, center, inspects the military after receiving the honorary rank of four-star general from President Joko Widodo on Wednesday. Photo: AP Analysts said the new rank showed that Prabowo not only secured the presumptive presidency through his alliance with Widodo that was formed in 2019 when he joined the leader's cabinet for the second term, but also that he was exonerated of his past rights violations. Prabowo's decades-long entry ban on Australia and the United States due to his alleged involvement in military crimes committed during the Indonesian occupation of East Timor was lifted after he was became Widodos' defense minister. Paian Siahaan, father of Ucok Munandar, one of the missing activists, said on Wednesday he was disappointed with Widodo for awarding Prabowo the rank. How come people who were fired from the [armed forces] do they benefit from promotions without any rehabilitation? Can people suspected of committing crimes against humanity or human rights violations benefit from promotions? » he said, quoted by the local news site Tempo. My answer is that Jokowi is crazy. This country has been damaged by Jokowi, Paian added, referring to Widodo by his popular nickname. This is a bad precedent for the future, as Jokowi signals to the public that a president can do anything, even if it is beyond reason. Nicky Fahrizal, CSIS Indonesia Nicky Fahrizal, a political researcher at Indonesia's Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the award highlighted Widodos' vulgar political maneuvers. We know for sure that Prabowo had problems during his military career. What happened today is that Jokowi is sending the message that he wants to solve this problem by giving Prabowo the title of four-star general, Fahrizal said. This is a bad precedent for the future, as Jokowi signals to the public that a president can do anything, even if it is beyond reason. For Prabowo, the promotion would restore his dignity, but it probably came with the expectation that he would have to continue Widodos programs during his presidency, Fahrizal said. Widodo rejected critics' claims that Prabowo's new title was a political gift. If it is a political transaction, we would give it before the election. [I awarded the title] after the election so there would be no such assumptions, Widodo said Wednesday, adding that it was Indonesian Armed Forces Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto who suggested Prabowo receive the promotion. Suharto-era nostalgia triggers warnings about Indonesia's dark history Tubagus Hasanudin, a lawmaker from Widodos' ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, called Prabowo's honorary title illegal. Soldiers on active duty may receive honorary ranks. For example, a major who performs well in combat may be rewarded and promoted to lieutenant colonel, and an active colonel who performs well may be promoted to brigadier general, but if he retires there is no promotion . You can only receive service stars, Hasanudin, an army veteran, told This Week in Asia. The president has prerogatives, but please make decisions according to the laws. If it is true that Prabowo contributed to the country, do not promote his rank, just give him a service star, he said. This is more honorable and consistent with current law.

