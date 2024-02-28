Pakistan election: 'Leaked audio' supports Imran Khan party rigging claims





Purported audio recordings involving key leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have supported allegations by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the February 8 elections were manipulated and their mandate usurped election.

In these recordings, Kamran Tessori, the governor of Sindh, reportedly expressed concerns over the authenticity of his mandate, stating that it was “100% fake”.

Tessori detailed the MQM-P's change of allegiance from the PTI to the Pakistan Democratic Alliance in April 2022, a move which was poorly received by their electorate.

'Fake mandate': Leaked audio of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori surfaces. Slowly but surely, the truth is coming out of the mouths of these mandate thieves. pic.twitter.com/VtAOo9Q9Dl Khurrum Sher Zaman NA-241 (@KhurumSherZaman) February 28, 2024

He recalled the 2018 elections, when the MQM-P secured seven seats in the National Assembly in Karachi, giving it a real support base.

“Today (February 8 polls), we did not get any votes,” the governor is heard saying.

In the February 8 elections, PTI-backed candidates won 92 seats in the National Assembly, surpassing the results of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP). ).

Despite this, a coalition was formed between the PML-N, the PPP and other parties, sidelining the PTI and its affiliates.

In the purported audio, Tessori also aired his grievances over the distribution of power, pointing out that the MQM-P was being offered minimal representation in the government.

“What we are getting now is a ministerial post. They even want to take away the governorship from us and, worse, we have lost the trust of our voters,” a Jang newspaper report quoted Tessori as saying.

Another leaked audio with MQM-P senior deputy leader Mustafa Kamal revealed discussions with the PML-N delegation, indicating the PPP's push to marginalize the MQM-P due to the alleged illegitimacy of its mandate.

“We met the PML-N delegation and they told us two things: the PPP is saying that the mandate of the MQM-P is 100 percent false and since the PML-N and the PPP have the required number in parliament to form government, the MQM-P should be sidelined,” Kamal says in the audio.

Kamal confirmed the claims made in the audio clips, but dismissed them as recurring accusations from political adversaries.

The MQM-P won 17 seats in the National Assembly in Karachi. The PTI claimed that among all the seats won, the MQM-P candidates were not even in third position.

The PTI claimed that its 90 seats in the National Assembly and over 100 in the Punjab Assembly were stolen by the establishment and divided among the PMLN, MQM-P and PPP to form “fake governments” .

