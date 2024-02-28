Why is the British Conservative Party facing a storm over Islamophobia? | News

Britain's prime minister faces growing pressure to crack down on Islamophobia within his party after Conservative MP Lee Anderson sparked outrage by claiming Islamists had taken control of Labor London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Rishi Sunak called Anderson's remarks, which the lawmaker made last Friday on right-wing television channel GB News, as false and later suspended him from the Conservative Party after Anderson refused to apologise.

But the prime minister has so far refused to respond to accusations that the Conservative Party, which has governed the UK since 2010, is prey to anti-Muslim bigotry.

Sadiq Khan called Anderson's remarks adding fuel to the fire of anti-Muslim hatred, while Conservative Party peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi said the British prime minister needed to find the language to characterize Islamophobia of Islamophobia.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer, who moved to eradicate the poison of anti-Semitism within the Labor Party when he took power in April 2020, also intervened in the conflict, accusing Sunak of lacking courage to tackle this problem.

Does the British Conservative Party have an Islamophobia problem?

Some commentators and analysts say Anderson's comments are indicative of a trend in the Conservative Party in this regard.

In August 2018, Boris Johnson, who had recently left his post as foreign secretary of the United Kingdom before becoming prime minister in July the following year, used his column in the right-wing newspaper, the Daily Telegraph, to claiming that Muslim women wearing full face veils look like mailboxes while comparing their appearance to that of bank robbers.

Four years later, Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani claimed that a government whip informed her that she had lost her job as transport minister in early 2020 because her status as a Muslim female minister made her colleagues feel uncomfortable. easy.

And earlier this month, Suella Braverman, Britain's far-right former interior minister, appeared to fan the flames of Muslim hatred when she wrote in The Telegraph: The truth is that Islamists , extremists and anti-Semites are now in charge.

How did Sunak respond to allegations of Islamophobia?

Sunak reiterated his claim that the Conservative Party has no problem with Muslims.

No, of course it doesn't, Sunak told Radio York on Monday after being asked if his party had Islamophobic inclinations. And I think it is incumbent on all of us, particularly those elected to Parliament, to not inflame our debates in a way that would be detrimental to others.

However, on Tuesday, political analyst Peter Oborne wrote in Middle East Eye that Sunak's reluctance to denounce Islamophobia within his party was actually a callous political calculation based on the upcoming British general election, which is due to take place no later than January 28, 2025. but could take place this year.

With an economy in recession, public finances in disarray and [Conservatives] reputation for competence at rock bottom, all evidence suggests Sunaks [party] will fight elections by targeting minorities, especially immigrants and, in particular, Muslims, he said.

Oborne added: “This explains Sunak’s weak and complicit response to this week’s outbursts of Tory sectarianism.

How did Anderson respond to the furore?

Anderson has steadfastly refused to apologize for his comments about the London mayor, which he made when GBNews, which employs him as a presenter, asked the politician to respond to Braverman's claims in the Telegraph.

As a result of his suspension, Anderson now sits as an independent MP for the Ashfield constituency in Nottinghamshire in the House of Commons. He said his comments concerned what he called disgusting pro-Palestinian protests outside Parliament and his assertion that Mayor Khan did not control the streets of London.

On Tuesday, Anderson told Britain's Channel 4 that dozens of Conservative MPs [have] sent me a text saying you did nothing wrong while he tried to defend himself against accusations of racism by stating: Islam is not a race of people so how can I be racist?

Speculation is rife that Anderson is considering defecting to the right-wing populist Reform Party of the United Kingdom, co-founded by British Eurosceptic Nigel Farage as the Brexit Party in 2018.

What does this row reveal about modern Britain today?

Sunak, a practicing Hindu, highlighted his own position as the first Asian British prime minister to refute suggestions that Anderson's remarks spoke to a wider problem of racism in the UK.

We are a proud multi-ethnic democracy, one of the most successful in the world, Sunak said. I'm here to be living proof of that and it's important that we work hard to protect that because it's one of the things that makes our country incredibly special.

But Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, told Al Jazeera that Britain's increasingly multicultural and multi-ethnic society was something that many people, particularly older whites, who have left school very early and live in places where there are still relatively few ethnic minorities. Minority residents have difficulty recognizing, or even digesting.

However, he added, “But let’s not overdo things. The vast majority of Britons just want to be left in peace to get on with their lives.