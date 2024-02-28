Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is in an era where the Raman effect is truly demonstrated, i.e. India will only progress through science: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressing the program of 'National Science Day 2024' at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Wednesday.

India conducted the first human clinical trial of gene therapy for haemophilia A (FVIII deficiency) at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

This was revealed here today by Minister for Science and Technology (Independent) Dr Jitendra Singh while addressing the 'National Science Day 2024' program at Vigyan Bhavan.

Dr. Jitendra Singh further informed that the program is supported by the Department of Biotechnology, Center for Stem Cell Research – a unit of InStem Bengaluru, in collaboration with Emory University, USA, at Christian Vellore Medical College. The trials involved the deployment of a new technology of using a lentiviral vector to express an FVIII transgene in the patient's hematopoietic stem cell, which will then express FVIII from specific differentiated blood cells.

The minister expressed hope that the manufacturing of this vector will soon begin in India and carry out further clinical trials.

Stating that National Science Day commemorates the discovery of 'Raman Effect' by Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled CV Raman's words that India could progress only through science, more science and more science, and said that after Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took over, India is truly under the “Raman effect”, as Prime Minister Modi is granting very high priority to science and continually reiterates that science and technology are imperative to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting India's giant progress in S&T under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; India's bioeconomy has grown 13-fold in the last 10 years, from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024.

India is ranked 3rd in the worldrdThe largest startup ecosystem with over 100 unicorns and incubators under DST provide employment opportunities to nearly 1.5 lakh youth. The Aroma Mission and the Purple Revolution are examples of agricultural transformation through science, innovation and technology which have also opened a new avenue for agricultural startups, he said.

Speaking on India's efforts in the field of advanced technologies, Dr Jitendra Singh said that India is ready to match global standards in quantum technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning. He said that not only are we on the same page, but in some ways we are even ahead of others. He further explained that to improve the effectiveness of AI, we also use human interface at different levels.

Regarding the growing role of women scientists through equal opportunities in S&T, Dr. Jitendra Singh categorically mentioned that the women scientific community has been empowered under Prime Minister Modi as many scientific institutions and programs including space missions are led by women.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also expressed confidence in the Anusandhan National Research Foundation as it will prove to be a boon for research and development as the government has made efforts to make it a comprehensive forum of not only scientists and industries, but also social science researchers. and the human sciences.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that following recent scientific achievements, it is worth highlighting that India's upward trajectory over the last 10 years is observed globally.

We are among the top five countries worldwide in terms of scientific publications, 40thGlobal Innovation Index (GII) shows remarkable rise since 81strank in 2015 and our patent filings exceeded 90,000, which is the highest level in two decades, he said.

All this is due to the strengthening of the S&T ecosystem in the country in PM Modiin's areas such as artificial intelligence, astronomy, solar and wind energy, semiconductors, climate research, space research and biotechnology. Indian scientific breakthroughs have extended from the laboratory to the moon; with the successful landing ofChandrayaan-3 at the Moon's south pole, India became the first country to achieve this feat, he said.

On the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled a compendium of SATHI clusters while felicitating the leadership of IIT Hyderabad, BITS Pilani, ICT Mumbai, etc. He also released a white paper on Evolution: Catalyzing the Technology-Driven Ecosystem for Bharat's e-Mobility.

Speaking on the occasion, Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Saraswat said that currently 15 companies are producing body armor for our soldiers using indigenous technology as PM Modi said that no soldier should not be martyred due to lack of body armor.

In his speech, Professor AK Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said that RUTA, i.e. the Rural Technology Action Group, recognizes the potential of rural India to foster innovation at the ground level in rural areas.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, said that it is clearly evident that our scientific endeavors have the power to not only shape the future of our nation but also contribute significantly to global progress.

Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Dr Kalaiselvi, DG-CSIR, Dr Rashmi Sharma, Head NCSTC, DST also addressed the function.

National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman effect. The Government of India designated February 28 as National Science Day (NSD) in 1986. On this day, Sir CV Raman announced the discovery of 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. On this occasion, scientific communication activities are carried out throughout the country. The theme of National Science Day 2024 was Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat.