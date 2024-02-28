How Donald Trump Could Get Prince Harry Kicked Out of America





Donald Trump can be a vengeful foe, with a flair for opportunistic attacks on progressives his base hates, often referred to pejoratively as woke. So it was perhaps not entirely surprising to see him happily reopen his feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last week by telling Britain's Daily Express newspaper at the Conservative Political Action Conference that if he wins a second term in November, Harry will be alone.

Trump said: I would not protect him. He betrayed the queen. This is unforgivable. He would be all alone if it were up to me. Of Joe Biden's approach to Harry, he added, according to the Daily Mail: I think they were too kind to him after what he did.

It was the latest plan in a feud that has its roots in a 2016 Comedy Central show when Meghan, then an actress and not yet publicly linked to Harry, expressed disapproval of Trump, calling him a misogynist and division and joked that she might move. Canada if Trump were elected president.

It was the comment that Trump later called nasty when asked about it before his state visit to the United Kingdom in June 2019, when two largely unforeseen quirks of fate in 2016 occurred. were produced: he was president and Meghan had married Harry.

Then, ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, Meghan and Harry encouraged Americans to vote, in a video seen by many as subtle support for Joe Biden. Trump responded to this by lashing out at Meghan during a press conference, suggesting she led Harry by the nose and disrespected Queen Elizabeth.

Harry is whipped like no one I think I've ever seen.

Donald Trump

In 2022, Trump told noted Meghan critic Piers Morgan: Harry is whipped like no one I think I've ever seen. He predicted the couple would divorce, saying: “It will end, and it will end badly.” I want to know what's going to happen when Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around or maybe when she decides she prefers another guy. I want to know what's going to happen when this ends, okay?

Trump made the new remarks while responding to questions from Express U.S. editor David Maddox about the bizarre saga of efforts by the Heritage Foundation (a conservative think tank) to review the application. Prince Harry's Immigration Report.

The Heritage Foundation (best known, perhaps, as the publisher of the blogosphere's right-wing daily, the Daily Signal) spent more than a year seeking access to Harry's app. The government has refused to hand over the documents, saying these documents are still considered a private and confidential matter.

Meghan and Harry attend the 2022 Ripple of Hope Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Prize Gala in New York, United States, December 6, 2022.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The Heritage Foundation, however, says this is an exceptional case because admitting to illegal drug use generally disqualifies an applicant from immigration approval. In his memoir, Spare, Harry admitted to using drugs. He said cocaine didn't do anything for me and that during a magic mushroom trip he hallucinated thinking the toilet was talking to him. He has since spoken openly about smoking weed and undergoing psychedelic therapy.

Therefore, says the Heritage Foundation, he either lied and said he was not a drug user on his forms, or he admitted to it and received special treatment from the government, and they want to know what it is.

Lawyers for the Biden administration (not Harry, whose team did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast) have resisted the Heritage Foundation's action. The case went to court last week, where administration lawyers argued that Harry may have made up the drug use allegations in his memoir to sell books. Heritage Foundation Nile Gardiner said, according to the Telegraph, that this was a ridiculous argument, saying: “He has never denied anything in his own book… including the widespread use spread of drugs.

Trump has long presented himself as a royalist and effusively praised the late Queen Elizabeth II, whom he met during a 2019 state visit and regularly praised as a beautiful person . But his new attack on Harry is probably best understood less as the outbursts of a wounded monarchist and more as an attack on Meghan by proxy.

It's no secret that Meghan makes an attractive target for Trumpian outrage, given that she and her husband have regularly identified themselves as cheerleaders for progressive causes. Meghan, in particular, has spoken out on issues such as gender equality, racial justice and voter registration.

Harry and Meghan thus constitute practical rallying points against woke culture and a liberal elite perceived as hypocritical, disconnected, even hostile, from traditional values ​​and ways of life. In today's polarized environment of culture wars, Trump's attacks on them fit the overall strategy of aligning himself with a certain demographic.

There are many scenarios in which political influence could impact Harry's ability to return to the United States.

Immigration lawyer

The frightening reality for Harry is that foreign residents in the United States have very few rights. If Trump really, really wanted to kick Harry out of the country and he has a visa, it would be exceptionally easy.

An immigration attorney who asked to remain anonymous told The Daily Beast: If he is on a nonimmigrant visa (like an O-1), the easiest way for Trump to To exert influence would be for the State Department not to renew it. his visa, or to cancel it. DOS decisions are discretionary and highly susceptible to political influence. His visa could be cancelled. He could be denied entry to the United States upon returning from overseas travel for inadmissibility due to prior drug use, despite an unexpired visa in his passport. There are many scenarios in which political influence could impact Harry's ability to return to the United States.

The lawyer cited the case of British celebrity Nigella Lawson, who was denied access to the United States because of her admissions to drug use in 2013.

The lawyer said he suspected it was unlikely that Harry would have applied for a green card, which would give him considerable protection from deportation, given that he retained some of his royal titles and associations . Harry said in a recent interview that he had considered becoming a US citizen; some might say it would be a good idea to see if he can do it before November.

Neither Donald Trump nor Prince Harry's office responded to a request for comment.

