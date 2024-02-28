Wiranto accompanies Jokowi on working visit to East Kalimantan





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi“Widodo and a limited entourage left on Wednesday, February 28 for a two-day working visit to East Kalimantan province. During the visit, Jokowi will participate in several agendas. Jokowi left Jakarta for East Kalimantan aboard Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 at around 1:00 p.m., accompanied by Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan and Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board Bahlil Lahadalia. Wiranto, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council, Major General TNI Rudi Saladin, Military Secretary to the President, and Major General TNI Achiruddin, Commander of Paspampres, are also part of Jokowi's entourage. The president's entourage arrived at Aji Pangeran Tumenggung Pranoto International Airport in Samarinda City at around 4 p.m. Indonesia Central Time (WITA). According to a statement from the Press Office and the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi's next order of business is to inaugurate the Samarinda Seberang Terminal. President Jokowi was welcomed by Commander Regional Joint Defense Command II, TNI Marshal Mr. Tonny Harjono, Commander Regional Military Command VI/Mulawarman, TNI Major General Tri Budi Utomo and Chief of the East Kalimantan Police, Insp. The general. Pol. Mother Avianto. Currently, no information is available on Jokowi's recent working visits to East Kalimantan. However, tomorrow, the President is expected to inaugurate the PT Kaltim Ammonium Nitrate (KAN) explosives factory in Bontang. The Nusantara Capital Authority also confirmed that President Joko Widodo will lay the foundation stone during the fifth groundbreaking ceremony for the new capital construction projects on February 29 and March 1. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: Jokowi says Indonesia's economy strong amid global uncertainties Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

