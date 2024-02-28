Imran Khan 'writes to IMF' ahead of new bailout talks with Pakistan





The IMF delegation meets PTI leaders at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore in this undated photo. Discussions/@imrankhan.pti

Jailed former prime minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a letter to prioritize the country's “political stability” in news bailout negotiations with Pakistan, according to the UK-based office. Press Agency.

The former ruling party, whose top leaders are facing a plethora of cases after the May 9 riots, has sent a letter to the global lender detailing its position, Reuters reported citing two senior PTI sources.

The IMF, a Washington-based lender, has not yet received the letter, the lender said in an email to the foreign news agency.

Last week, Khan decided to write a letter to the IMF urging it to request an audit of the February 8 elections before continuing negotiations with Islamabad.

Imran Khan will send a letter to the IMF today. The charter of the IMF, EU and other organizations states that they can only operate or provide loans to a country if there is good governance, the PTI founding president's lawyer said last Thursday , Ali Zafar, to journalists at Adiala prison.

He had said that Imran would write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today, in which the IMF would be asked to request the government of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the rigged constituencies through an independent audit team .

The IMF last week declined to comment on the country's political situation after Imran's aides said they would urge the lender to seek an independent audit of Pakistan's disputed February 8 elections before entering into new negotiations with Islamabad.

Sohail Ahmed of Karachi-based Topline Securities said the letter was unlikely to have a major impact on the market.

“The IMF will do its due diligence,” he said.

“Widespread intervention, fraud”

Later in the day, PTI published a letter addressed to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

In the letter, available with Geo News, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said the February 8 general elections were subject to “widespread intervention and fraud in the counting of votes and tabulation of results “.

“In view of the policies and principles upheld by the IMF, there is no doubt that the abuse of power by a small number of public office holders to impose their likes and dislikes on the people of Pakistan, as noted above, and thereby ensuring their continued personal gain, would neither be encouraged nor supported by the IMF,” the Imran-led party asserted.

Furthermore, he said that not only the PTI, but several other political parties in Pakistan, as well as several Western governments, Commonwealth observers, local civil society organizations and international print and electronic media, have called for a independent investigation into allegations of intervention and elections. fraud.

“We therefore call on the IMF to give effect to the guidelines it has adopted on good governance as well as the conditionalities which must be fulfilled before granting a financing facility which is expected to burden the population of Pakistan with a additional debt. “An audit of at least thirty percent of the seats of the national and provincial assemblies should be ensured, which can be achieved in just two weeks,” the letter added.

There are at least two indigenous organizations in Pakistan, namely the Free and Fair Elections Network (Fafen) and PATTAN-Coalition38, which have proposed comprehensive methodologies for conducting election audit which, with some modifications, could be implemented. works locally to the satisfaction of all. stakeholders, read the letter.

“Such a role of the IMF would be a great service to Pakistan and its people, and could become a harbinger of lasting prosperity, growth and macroeconomic stability in the country.”

Pakistan's cash-strapped economy is struggling to stabilize after securing a $3 billion IMF support deal last summer, amid record inflation, a devaluation of the rupee and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

China has rolled over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, according to finance ministry sources.

The $2 billion loan was due to mature in March and was extended for another year, he said.

The new government, which will likely be formed by a coalition of the main political rivals of the party founded by Imran, is said to be seeking more funds from the IMF after the stand-by agreement expires in April.

Former Prime Minister Khan had been ousted from office in a parliamentary vote in April 2022 by opposition parties who also accused him of undermining a $6 billion IMF deal days before leaving power, an accusation he denies.

Amid the latest developments in Pakistan's political landscape and the Khans' call to set conditions for further bailout negotiations, an IMF spokesperson said last week it would stick to completing of the relief package and would appear ready to support the post-election government through a new arrangement. to meet the country's economic challenges if we approach it.

