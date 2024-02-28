Politics
Ex-Erdoan aide's claims shed light on former chief of staff's role in 2016 coup
The trial of former Turkish air force commander Akn ztrk and other defendants accused of involvement in a failed 2016 coup took a dramatic turn Monday, when the former military aide in head of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Ali Yazc, made shocking statements.
The spotlight turned to Ankara's 17th High Criminal Court, where startling statements were made during the trial of military personnel accused of injuring more than 3,000 people during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt .
More than 250 civilians died in the failed putsch aimed at overthrowing Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, which Ankara blamed on members of the faith-based Glen movement, inspired by the teachings of Muslim preacher Fethullah Glen.
Glen, 82, who lives in the United States and was among six defendants tried in absentia, has denied any role in the attempted coup. The cases of these defendants were separated from the main trial in 2020.
Despite categorical denial by Glen and his supporters, Ankara fired more than 130,000 civil servants from their jobs and imprisoned more than 90,000 people because of their links to the movement, as part of a massive purge launched under the pretext of anti-coup struggle.
Seven years later, police operations targeting suspects accused of links with the self-exiled preacher continue regularly.
The putschists' statements, cited by journalist Myesser Yldz in a column on her personal website, challenge the Turkish government's long-standing narrative of the coup attempt.
Ali Yazc, President Erdoan's former chief military adviser, questioned the official claim that the Glen movement was behind the coup.
Instead, Yazc and others point to a more complex conspiracy involving high-ranking state officials themselves.
Yazc, who had been Erdoan's senior advisor for a year at the time of the coup, claimed that Hulusi Akar, then chief of general staff who later became defense minister and then AKP MP in 2023 , used to refer to Erdoan behind his back as the hypocrite.
Yazc did not elaborate on the allegation and said people working for the head of the Turkish secret service, Brahim Kaln, were threatening him into remaining silent.
What he says would resonate with people familiar with the history of the coup, as some observers, citing first-hand accounts from the coup plotters, say Akar gave all the signals to the generals working under his orders that he wanted to overthrow Erdoan.
According to investigative journalists such as Ahmet Dnmez, citing internal sources, the July 2016 coup attempt was a false flag operation ordered by Akar, who masterfully refused to sign official orders while forcing junior officers to do what he wanted as coup leader and washed his hands of the coup when it was foiled after the rogue soldiers were exposed and the rest of the army turned against them.
Former Brigadier General Gkhan ahin Snmezate, another key figure in the trial and the only self-proclaimed participant in the coup, previously told a hearing that it was not the Glen movement that organized the abortive putsch but rather a state conspiracy.
Snmezate claimed in July that before the coup trials began, everyone was ordered not to talk about Akar, implying that he played a key role in the coup. organization of the coup attempt.
In a heated exchange with the presiding judge on Monday, Snmezate asked whether the judges really wanted to know the real orchestrators of the coup, without elaborating.
Snmezate led a team that targeted Erdoan's hotel on the night of the coup and was sentenced to multiple life sentences.
Former aide Yazc claimed that Erdoan's life would have been in danger if he had not been protected by Yazc himself.
In his court testimony, Yazc recalled his time spent with Erdoan and criticized former military officers now allied with the government. He highlighted his personal sacrifices and loyalty to Erdoan and compared them to accusations of conspiracy and betrayal by others.
The defendants and their lawyers have pressed for testimony from key figures such as Akar, alleging their involvement or knowledge of the plot, calling into question the government's narrative that holds the Glen movement solely responsible.
A document from the European intelligence service Intcen revealed by The temperature in 2017 concluded that the Glen movement was not responsible for the coup attempt and that the perpetrators of the attempt included a wide range of Erdoan's opponents.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/02/28/claims-by-erdogans-ex-aide-bring-former-chief-of-general-staffs-role-in-2016-coup-into-spotlight/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Warning signs for Trump and Biden, and other takeaways from the Michigan primaries
- Ex-Erdoan aide's claims shed light on former chief of staff's role in 2016 coup
- How visiting the U.S. border became a powerful form of political theater
- How Hollywood Should Absorb Tyler Perry's AI Warning After Sora
- 79% of sports executives predict impact on automated content creation | News
- Germany arrests a fugitive from the Red Army faction
- Imran Khan 'writes to IMF' ahead of new bailout talks with Pakistan
- President Xi Jinping meets his Sierra Leonean counterpart
- Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson breaks silence after crack arrest
- Rheaume was happy to see more opportunities for girls in youth hockey
- Bulls lose embarrassingly at home to 9-win Pistons
- Gemini AI is coming to Google Messages: Here's how it works