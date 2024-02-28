The trial of former Turkish air force commander Akn ztrk and other defendants accused of involvement in a failed 2016 coup took a dramatic turn Monday, when the former military aide in head of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Ali Yazc, made shocking statements.

The spotlight turned to Ankara's 17th High Criminal Court, where startling statements were made during the trial of military personnel accused of injuring more than 3,000 people during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt .

More than 250 civilians died in the failed putsch aimed at overthrowing Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, which Ankara blamed on members of the faith-based Glen movement, inspired by the teachings of Muslim preacher Fethullah Glen.

Glen, 82, who lives in the United States and was among six defendants tried in absentia, has denied any role in the attempted coup. The cases of these defendants were separated from the main trial in 2020.

Despite categorical denial by Glen and his supporters, Ankara fired more than 130,000 civil servants from their jobs and imprisoned more than 90,000 people because of their links to the movement, as part of a massive purge launched under the pretext of anti-coup struggle.

Seven years later, police operations targeting suspects accused of links with the self-exiled preacher continue regularly.

The putschists' statements, cited by journalist Myesser Yldz in a column on her personal website, challenge the Turkish government's long-standing narrative of the coup attempt.

Ali Yazc, President Erdoan's former chief military adviser, questioned the official claim that the Glen movement was behind the coup.

Instead, Yazc and others point to a more complex conspiracy involving high-ranking state officials themselves.

Yazc, who had been Erdoan's senior advisor for a year at the time of the coup, claimed that Hulusi Akar, then chief of general staff who later became defense minister and then AKP MP in 2023 , used to refer to Erdoan behind his back as the hypocrite.

Yazc did not elaborate on the allegation and said people working for the head of the Turkish secret service, Brahim Kaln, were threatening him into remaining silent.

What he says would resonate with people familiar with the history of the coup, as some observers, citing first-hand accounts from the coup plotters, say Akar gave all the signals to the generals working under his orders that he wanted to overthrow Erdoan.

According to investigative journalists such as Ahmet Dnmez, citing internal sources, the July 2016 coup attempt was a false flag operation ordered by Akar, who masterfully refused to sign official orders while forcing junior officers to do what he wanted as coup leader and washed his hands of the coup when it was foiled after the rogue soldiers were exposed and the rest of the army turned against them.

Former Brigadier General Gkhan ahin Snmezate, another key figure in the trial and the only self-proclaimed participant in the coup, previously told a hearing that it was not the Glen movement that organized the abortive putsch but rather a state conspiracy.

Snmezate claimed in July that before the coup trials began, everyone was ordered not to talk about Akar, implying that he played a key role in the coup. organization of the coup attempt.

In a heated exchange with the presiding judge on Monday, Snmezate asked whether the judges really wanted to know the real orchestrators of the coup, without elaborating.

Snmezate led a team that targeted Erdoan's hotel on the night of the coup and was sentenced to multiple life sentences.

Former aide Yazc claimed that Erdoan's life would have been in danger if he had not been protected by Yazc himself.

In his court testimony, Yazc recalled his time spent with Erdoan and criticized former military officers now allied with the government. He highlighted his personal sacrifices and loyalty to Erdoan and compared them to accusations of conspiracy and betrayal by others.

The defendants and their lawyers have pressed for testimony from key figures such as Akar, alleging their involvement or knowledge of the plot, calling into question the government's narrative that holds the Glen movement solely responsible.

A document from the European intelligence service Intcen revealed by The temperature in 2017 concluded that the Glen movement was not responsible for the coup attempt and that the perpetrators of the attempt included a wide range of Erdoan's opponents.