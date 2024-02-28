Generation Z supports Donald Trump to shake up the country





A majority of Gen Z voters believe former President Donald Trump would shake up the country for the better if he returns to the White House after the November election, according to a new poll.

Republicans have long struggled to win the support of younger voters, who are generally seen as more likely to embrace progressive or liberal policies. But recent polls of the 2024 electorate suggest that Trump, who remains the favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination over former South Carolina governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, could make inroads with Generation Z, a bloc of voters whose support is significant. crucial to President Joe Biden's efforts to win a second term.

A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released this week found that Gen Z voters believe Trump will have a positive impact by shaking up politics if he wins over Biden.

The survey asked: “Do you think Donald Trump is someone who will shake up the country for the better or do you think he is a danger to democracy and will desperately divide the country if he does? he is elected ?”

Among respondents aged 18 to 24, 65 percent said they thought he would “shake the country for the better,” while only 35 percent saw him as a “danger to democracy,” according to the survey carried out among 2,022 respondents. voters from February 21 to 22.

Every age group except those 65 and older agreed that Trump would shake up the country for good, but Gen Z had the largest majority of voters who said so. , according to the investigation. Across all age groups, 56 percent of those surveyed said it would shake up the country in a positive way, while 44 percent said they viewed it as dangerous.

The poll, which also found that some Democrats have rallied around Trump since 2020, is the latest warning sign about Biden's electoral chances among young voters.

The president has fielded questions about his age, while critics question whether it's time for a new generation of leaders to take over the Democratic Party. His positions on issues such as student loan relief and the war between Israel and Hamas have alienated young voters, many of whom have pressed him to support a ceasefire in the conflict and that he not hasn't done enough in terms of loan relief.

However, other polls show that Biden continues to dominate among young voters, and Trump's stance on issues such as Israel, student loans and climate change are also unlikely to alienate young voters who believe that Biden has not met their expectations on these policies.

The poll finds Trump leading among voters aged 18 to 24, with 51% saying they plan to vote for the former president in November. Only 42% said they were voting for Biden, while 7% remained undecided.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign for comment via email.

