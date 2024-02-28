Chinese Communists Urge Xi Jinping to End Limits on Children

A member of the influential National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) suggested Monday that China should address its population collapse by lifting all restrictions on the number of children families can have. and providing equal recognition and benefits to children of single parents. .

CPPCC adviser Xiong Shuilong said it was no longer appropriate to restrict family sizes because China's birth rate is falling enough to cast doubt on future social and industrial plans. The State World Time quoted some of his suggestions:

Xiong proposed completely abolishing limits on the number of children residents can have and truly returning the right to have children to families. At the same time, grant single or unmarried parents the equal right to benefit from relevant reproductive support policies, Xiong said in his draft proposal expected to be submitted during the two sessions this year. The political advisor also put forward suggestions aimed at reducing the social costs borne directly by companies due to the births of female employees. The proposals include improving cost-sharing mechanisms for maternity leave, significantly reducing social security costs borne by companies for female employees during maternity leave and extending prenatal check-up periods. For companies that hire women of childbearing age, some income tax reductions may be given, Xiong suggested. He also called on local governments to provide subsidies to families with multiple children and speed up the construction of public kindergartens and nursing homes, to ease the burden on parents.

THE World Time Demographic forecasts and family policy will be hot topics at the upcoming CPPCC national sessions, the first of which is expected to begin “next week.” Individual provinces also have advisory committees, and several have discussed population decline recently.

While Chinese officials and state media tend to view population decline as a irritating and stubborn problem that the Communist Party will soon solve with a perfect mix of policies, foreign analysts say China is getting closer to a horizon of demographic decline from which no industrial nation has ever escaped.

In January, the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) warnedthat the decline of the Chinese population is almost irreversible. China has already overtaken Japan, the first harbinger of Asian population decline, and is closing in on astonishing drop in fertility from South Korea.

PIIE speculated that 2024 could be China's best chance to emerge from the population drop, as some weddings postponed by now-lifted Covid restrictions could go ahead, and the Year of the Dragon is often seen as a fortuitous year to have children. However, both of these factors would likely be marginal and temporary.

The Institute observed:

Nothing suggests that the Chinese TFR [Total Fertility Rate] South Korea leads the way with a TFR down to 0.72, but Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai and other major Chinese metropolises today all have a TFR at or well below 1. By In some places, Japan is a high-fertility country among advanced Asian economies.

PIIE believed that the prospects for China's demographic recovery were so bleak that Beijing would soon abandon its dream of overtaking the United States as the world's largest economy, and he suggested that China's communist leaders had probably known this for some time, but they were and probably still are. are falsifying the accounts to hide the true extent of the decline.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) suggested in January, China manipulated its population statistics with flimsy statistical assumptions that fertility rates would rebound in coming decades to keep its vision of unstoppable economic growth alive.

Absolutely no such trend has been observed in East Asia in recent decades. Indeed, fertility rates are going in exactly the opposite direction, the CFR said of China's optimistic projections for 2025 and beyond.

One oft-cited factors in Asian population decline is the strong shared cultural bias against single parenthood, which is often reflected in much more generous child care policies toward married couples. This tends to make young, career-minded Asian women even more nervous about raising children on their own than their Western counterparts, so the decline in marriage is accompanied by even lower birth rates. faster and stronger than in America or Europe.

Xiong alluded to this element of population decline when he suggested giving full recognition and policy support to single-parent families. Her other proposals were largely aimed at assuaging the maternal anxiety of young women who fear that marriage and family will ruin their career prospects by making their jobs much more expensive than men's.

THE Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported in January that the Chinese population declines accelerated in 2023 despite significant implementations of national and provincial policies intended to support birth rates. The net loss of 2.08 million in 2024 was more than double the 2022 loss, and the number of babies born in 2023 was less than half of new births in 2016, the first year after China's horrific one-child population control policy was lifted.

THE WSJ cited economic uncertainty as one of the reasons why young Chinese people are increasingly reluctant to marry and have children. Furthermore, the net population loss could be influenced by much higher mortality rates from the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic than Beijing is willing to admit.

Citing data from the Development and Research Center of China's State Councils, the WSJ note:

China's population is aging much earlier in its economic development than that of other major economies. China's per capita gross domestic product in 2022, when its population began to decline, was about $12,000, just over a third of that of Japan when the population began to decline.

One policy measure that Chinese officials continue to discuss, but never muster the courage to implement, is raising the retirement age to bring more older, experienced workers back into a declining workforce.

Japan has used this technique to avoid the economic consequences of its population decline, but China has been reluctant to follow suit, even though the regime's top advisers have publicly said so. admitted that postponing retirement is a growing global trend. China currently has one of the lowest retirement ages in the world: 60 for men, 55 for female office workers and 50 for female workers.