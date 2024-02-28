Public satisfaction level with President Joko Widodo's performance remains high after elections





Voice of West Kalimantan-As many as 76.6% of respondents said they were satisfied with President Jokowi's performance. This figure was obtained from the results of the latest survey of Indonesian political indicators showing the approval rating or level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after the 2024 elections . The main researcher of Indonesian political indicators, Burhanuddin Muhtadi, in publishing an online survey titled “Public Assessment of the 2024 Elections and National Malpractice Issues”, said that 76.6 percent of the public were satisfied with the President Jokowi's performance today. “So this is a one-sided result, yes, it paints an optimistic picture even amid inflationary pressures, especially due to rising rice prices. “President Jokowi is still above 76%, to be precise 76.6%, it means that even though there are many things that the public is concerned about, the general public still trusts President Jokowi,” he said as quoted by Beritasatu.com, Wednesday (28/2/2024). The approval rate was 76.6%, consisting of 27.0% very satisfied and 49.6% somewhat satisfied respondents. At the same time, 11.4% were less satisfied, 9.3% were not satisfied at all and 2.7% of respondents did not know or did not respond. Based on the survey results, the majority of respondents were satisfied with President Jokowi's performance because 30.4% often provided assistance to small people, 26.5% built infrastructure, 14.9% had a good performance and 9.5% were popular with President Jokowi. “Of course, it must be admitted that not all satisfaction factors are due to social assistance. “There are about a quarter who are satisfied with President Jokowi's performance because they are considered to have succeeded in build infrastructure,” Burhanuddin said. Despite this, Burhanuddin said Jokowi's approval rating had decreased compared to the January 2024 survey, previously the public satisfaction level with President Jokowi's performance was 78.6 percent. This decline was caused by several dominant factors, such as aid inequality by 25.9%, failure to eradicate corruption by 9.4%, increase in prices of basic necessities by 7%. .9% and the state debt of 5.9%. We know that this indicator survey was conducted from February 18 to 21, 2024 or after the 2024 elections with 1,227 respondents. The target population of the survey is Indonesian citizens aged 17 and above or married. The sample was selected via random digit dialing (RDD) or random telephone number generation. The survey's margin of error is +- 2.9% at a 95% confidence level. Interviews with respondents were conducted by trained interviewers over the telephone. FOLLOW MORE NEWS ON GOOGLE NEWS

