Trump beats Haley in Michigan, his sixth straight victory





Former President Donald J. Trump won Michigan's Republican presidential primary election Tuesday, moving closer to a general election rematch against President Biden.

Mr. Biden easily won his own primary, although he faced a wave of opposition from voters who protested his unwavering support for Israel and its military campaign in Gaza by voting not for another candidate, but for an uncommitted candidate. The Associated Press called both contests as soon as final voting closed at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Mr. Trump's victory over Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, extends an unbroken streak in nomination races. Michigan is its sixth straight triumph, and its second, after Nevada, in a state expected to be a crucial battleground in November.

“We win Michigan, we win everything,” Mr. Trump told supporters by phone at the Michigan GOP watch party after the race was called, according to a transcript of the call provided by his campaign. He added that Tuesday's results were much better than expected.

As of 10:45 p.m. Eastern time, Mr. Trump held 67 percent of the vote, to Ms. Haley's 28 percent, while 3 percent had marked uncommitted ballots. Mr. Trump said in a radio interview earlier in the day that he expected Ms. Haley to lose by about 80 points.

Mr. Trump and his team are eager to look beyond the primaries, citing his early state victories as evidence that it is time for Ms. Haley to call it quits.

The former president, who faces 91 charges in four separate criminal cases, is also pressed for time as he seeks to finalize his nomination. His first criminal trial is expected to begin in Manhattan at the end of March.

During campaign stops in Michigan this week, Ms. Haley also focused heavily on the general election, arguing that she was by far the best candidate to take on Mr. Biden.

In a statement after the race was called, a spokeswoman for the Haley campaign, Olivia Perez-Cubas, said the share of Republican voters who did not support Mr. Trump was a warning sign for Trump in november. She also pointed out that since Mr. Trump was elected to the White House in 2016, Republicans had lost the Michigan governor's mansion as well as both chambers of the state legislature to Democrats.

Ms. Haley, who continued to court donors and said she raised $16.5 million in January, said she would continue to enter Super Tuesday contests on March 5. So far, she has recruited delegates in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. but she is significantly behind Mr. Trump in the overall total.

Ms. Haley will pick up the delegates in Michigan. Sixteen of the 55 state delegates were up for grabs Tuesday, and those will be distributed proportionally based on vote totals. Ms. Haley received at least two, according to the Associated Press on Tuesday evening.

But Mr. Trump is the heavy favorite to receive a majority of the remaining 39 delegates, as he remains extremely popular among Republicans. Those will be awarded Saturday, when rival factions of Michigan's Republican Party prepare to hold dueling conventions after a fight for state leadership that has plunged the state party into chaos.

Both camps are led by people loyal to Mr. Trump, although Republicans in the state appear divided between factions.

Pete Hoekstra, a former congressman and former ambassador to the Netherlands under Mr. Trump, was officially recognized by the Republican National Committee as chairman of the state party. Mr. Trump endorsed him for the post after a number of state party officials voted last month to remove Kristina Karamo, a 2020 election denier who took control last year, from his position.

Ms. Karamo, one of several far-right activists who rose to the top of the state's Republican parties by supporting Mr. Trump's false claims of election fraud, refused to accept his ouster. She argued that the vote to impeach her and Mr. Hoekstra's election were illegitimate.

On Tuesday, a judge essentially ordered Ms. Karamo to step down, ruling that she had been rightfully removed from office and ordering her not to present herself as the state party leader or conduct business on behalf of the left. But Ms. Karamo did not tell reporters whether she planned to abandon plans to hold a convention on Saturday.

Mr. Trump did not campaign extensively in Michigan before the primaries, holding only one rally there this year. But the state is expected to be critical in November after its failures in the last two elections.

Mr. Trump won the state by nearly 11,000 votes in 2016, helping him defeat Hillary Clinton and win the White House. Four years later, Mr. Biden beat him in Michigan by a more comfortable score of 154,000 votes and in 2022, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who strongly supported Mr. Biden, headed for re-election as Democrats took control of the Legislature.

In a statement released Tuesday, Mr. Biden briefly celebrated his victory in the Michigan primary, then almost immediately turned to attacking Mr. Trump in a preview of their general election fight.

Mr. Trump had made Michigan a target in his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, and Michigan's attorney general last year brought criminal charges against 16 Republicans for falsely representing themselves as Michigan voters. State. These Republicans were part of a larger plan to create fake lists of voters promised to Mr. Trump in the battleground states he lost to Mr. Biden.

Campaigning once again for the White House this year, the former president continued to promote the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Nicholas Nehamas contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/27/us/politics/trump-michigan-haley.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos