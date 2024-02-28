Joko Widodo promotes Prabowo Subianto to general





indomedia.co – Indonesian President Joko Widodo promoted Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to the rank of honorary general of the TNI. Prabowo received a special promotion from Joko Widodo during the TNI-Polri Rapim event, at GOR Ahmad Yani, TNI Headquarters, Jakarta, Wednesday, February 28, 2024. – Indonesian President Joko Widodo promoted Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to the rank of honorary general of the TNI. This special promotion is provided for in Presidential Decree Number 13/TNI/2024 of February 21, 2024 regarding the granting of a special rank in the form of an honorary general of the TNI. With this award, Defense Minister Prabowo now officially holds the rank of four-star general of the TNI. According to the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, Prabowo has already received the Yudha Dharma Utama Star Honorary Award from President Joko Widodo in January 2022 after going through the proposal, verification and review process of the Degree Council, merits and distinctions. The President said that conferring the rank on Defense Minister Prabowo was a form of appreciation as well as confirmation of his total dedication to the people, the nation and the state. Apart from that, it is based on the service and contribution of Defense Minister Prabowo in the military and defense world. “I congratulate Mr. General Prabowo Subianto,” President Joko Widodo told Defense Minister Prabowo at the opening of the TNI-Polri meeting. Also present at the TNI-Polri meeting were Chairman of Commission I of the DPR RI Meutya Hafid, Deputy Chairman of the MPR RI Ahmad Muzani and Deputy Minister of Defense M Herindra. (***) Indomedia.co more in Google News Read news and articlesmore in

