PM Modi launches new initiatives in Tennessee; attacks Congress and DMK | News from India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects, including a new ISRO launch complex, worth a total of around Rs 17,300 crore.
The ISRO complex at Kulasekarapattinam near here is worth around Rs 986 crore and the facility is expected to host 24 launches a year.
Modi lashed out at the erstwhile UPA regime for not being “concerned” about Tamil Nadu's progress. In a fierce attack on the DMK, he alleged that the ruling Dravidian party in Tamil Nadu was not cooperating with the Center on its welfare programmes. The DMK took credit for the work done by the BJP regime at the Centre, he claimed.
The Prime Minister inaugurated projects in Thoothukudi and addressed a BJP rally in nearby Tirunelveli before concluding his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He had attended a rally in Tiruppur and an official event in Madurai on Tuesday.
Criticizing the DMK for staging a protest outside Parliament during a recent discussion on the Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple, he claimed that the DMK had once again proven its hatred for the people's faith.
“Tamil Nadu’s connection with Shri Ram is well known. Before the January 22 consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, I visited different temples, notably in Dhanushkodi (in Tennessee). The whole country was happy that the temple was built after so many years. A related issue was raised in Parliament, but DMK MPs ran away from it,” Modi said at the Tirunelveli rally.
The DMK regime is not working, it has made do with fake credits and put its “stickers” on central projects.
“Now they have exceeded the limit. They pasted the China sticker to take credit for ISRO's launch pad in Tamil Nadu. This is an insult to our country, an insult to our patriotic space scientists. The people of Tamil Nadu will punish the DMK.
The Tamil Nadu BJP has alleged that in an advertisement in a daily, the DMK used the “Chinese flag” and “Chinese language” to claim credit for building the new ISRO complex at Kulasekarapattinam.
In this context, Modi asserted that DMK was not ready to hail India's progress and the country's achievements in space technology. “They made this publicity thanks to the taxes you pay. She did not have the space success of India and did not want to highlight it to the world.” Kanmozhi, deputy general secretary of the DMK, said the new complex project to launch ISRO marked his party's continuous efforts over the last 10 years, which would be a big boost for the development of Tamil Nadu.
Highlighting his commitment to TN, he spoke about union minister L Murugan's election to the Rajya Sabha from the 'Hindi heartland' state of Madhya Pradesh.
Attacking the DMK and Congress, Modi claimed that they had created a divide among people and accused them of dynastic politics.
The late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was keen that his son MK Stalin be the next chief minister. Similarly, Stalin's desire is to make his son Udhayanidhi the chief minister.
Unlike DMK leaders who only want to ensure a good future for their children, the Prime Minister said he is ensuring people a bright future for their children.
Once again, the Prime Minister congratulated late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and said he was sure that the people of Tamil Nadu would reject those who work for their families and support those who worked for poor families.
The Prime Minister also accused the ruling DMK of refusing to cooperate in the implementation of central projects in Tamil Nadu and lashed out at the Dravidian party over dynasty politics.
The “anti-development” political parties and the DMK government which opposes the development of the state have “looted a lot from you in the name of development of Tamil Nadu”. “Modi will not allow this to happen. And this is also Modi’s guarantee – “Idu Modiin Guarantee”. For the BJP, national interests are the top priority. Referring to the release of fighter pilot Abhinandan from Pakistan, eight former Qatar Navy veterans and the release of fishermen from Sri Lanka and other countries, he said, “Under the Congress or coalition governments , such rapid action for the security of Indians would not be possible. . For years, they failed even to provide security to Indians in Pakistan. On making the nation 'Viksit Bharat', he said he had a 10-year track record of governance and also a vision for the next 5 years.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there was the BJP on one side which is committed to development and on the other side parties such as the DMK and the Congress which seek power to advance their families and “fill their family’s pockets”. Inaugurating the projects in Thoothukudi, Modi said Tamil Nadu was writing a “new chapter of progress” and thanks to the central government's efforts, modern connectivity in Tamil Nadu was “at a new high”.
In a veiled dig at the DMK, he claimed that even if newspapers and TV channels wanted to highlight the Centre's efforts, “the regime here will not allow them to do so”, “but we will not give up on development work “, Modi asserted.
Kanimozhi and state minister EV Velu were on the dais.
Launching India's first green hydrogen-powered river vessel here, Modi said increasing connectivity due to the central government's constant efforts had improved the “ease of living” in Tamil Nadu.
The new projects are an important part of the roadmap for a developed India, he said.
Apparently targeting the DMK Congress and highlighting a slew of development projects launched, he said, “I have to tell a truth to the people of Tamil Nadu and the rest of the nation. The truth is bitter but it must be said… all these projects that I brought were demands of residents for decades. The DMK and Congress did not care about your progress even when they were in power at the Center in the past, he charged.
After laying the foundation stone of the outport container terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port, Modi said around Rs 7,000 crore would be invested in the project.
Later, in an article on 'X', Modi said that “the affection I have received from my sisters and brothers in Tamil Nadu is immense”. “The number of young people and women who join our programs is enormous. These blessings give me the strength to work even harder for the people,” he said at the end of his visit to Tennessee.
