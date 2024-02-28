China's giant leap

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the media presentation of members of the new Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, the country's top decision-making body, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 23, 2022. AFP

On January 7, 2020, a gathering of some 5,000 top scientists and engineers listened in absolute silence as Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined his vision and strategy for making China a global leader in a knowledge-driven economy. technology.

The occasion was the presentation of China's highest honor, the International Science and Technology Collaboration Award, which was awarded to a few scientists for their contributions to global science and strong cooperation with China. I was one of the lucky few to win this prestigious award from President Xi Jinping.

China's rapid socio-economic development since 1978 has no parallel in human history. This enormous transformation was triggered by Deng Xiaoping's economic reforms, which involved a series of transformative measures. Key steps included decentralizing economic decision-making, allowing private entrepreneurship, and introducing market-oriented reforms.

The household responsibility system shifted agricultural production from collective farming to household responsibility, thereby increasing agricultural productivity and rural incomes. Special economic zones (SEZs) were established in coastal areas to attract foreign investment and technology transfer, offering preferential policies such as tax incentives and reduced bureaucratic obstacles.

But perhaps the most important reform in China has been the eradication of corruption; it is massive corruption that has plunged Pakistan and many other developing countries into a sea of ​​debt. President Xi launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign in 2013, promising to target both tigers (high-ranking officials) and flies (lower-level bureaucrats) in his quest to root out corruption and promote party discipline .

The campaign was characterized by high-profile arrests, investigations and sanctions against corrupt officials at all levels of government. The creation of specialized anti-corruption bodies, such as the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), has strengthened enforcement mechanisms and enabled more effective monitoring and investigation of corrupt practices.

Exemplary sanctions were imposed on senior government officials, emphasizing that no one is above the law. Bo Xilai, a former Politburo member and party secretary of Chongqing, was one of the most prominent figures trapped in Xi Jinping's anti-corruption net. Bo was convicted of corruption, embezzlement and abuse of power in a high-profile trial in 2013. He was sentenced to life in prison, marking a significant fall from grace for a once-rising political star.

Zhou Yongkang, a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee and head of China's security apparatus, was another major target of the anti-corruption campaign. Zhou was convicted of corruption, abuse of power and leaking state secrets in 2015. He was sentenced to life, becoming the highest-ranking official prosecuted for corruption since the founding of the People's Republic of China. The crackdown on corruption has strengthened public confidence in the government and the party, demonstrating its commitment to accountability and the rule of law.

Another important step to boost the national economy and promote innovation and entrepreneurship was the establishment of SEZs, starting with Shenzhen, Zhuhai and other coastal cities. SEZs offered foreign investors favorable conditions, including tax incentives, simplified bureaucratic procedures, and access to cheap labor. SEZs have attracted foreign direct investment, facilitated technology transfer, and boosted export-oriented manufacturing, thereby promoting China's economic transformation and integration into the global economy.

Another important initiative of China is the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It is a multi-faceted infrastructure and economic development strategy aimed at improving connectivity and promoting economic cooperation in Asia, Africa and Europe. This involves the construction of roads, railways, ports and pipelines, as well as investments in energy, telecommunications and other key sectors.

A common malaise in developing countries concerns the inefficiency of public sector enterprises which have become a huge burden on their economies. In Pakistan, we see how PIA, steel mills, Pakistan Railways and other public sector enterprises have eaten into the national wealth due to corruption and inefficiency.

SOE reform efforts in China have focused on improving the efficiency, competitiveness, and profitability of SOEs while reducing government intervention in the economy. The reforms included measures such as mixed ownership reforms, in which private capital is introduced into state-owned enterprises through equity partnerships or public listings, as well as the restructuring and consolidation of inefficient and redundant state assets.

China's economy has also been significantly boosted by government spending on infrastructure development that encompasses a wide range of projects, including transportation networks, energy facilities, telecommunications systems, and urban infrastructure. Key initiatives include the construction of high-speed railways, highways, airports, seaports and hydroelectric dams, as well as investments in smart cities, digital infrastructure and renewable energy.

The linchpin of China's socio-economic development has been its emphasis on educational reforms and innovation. Reforms include curriculum reforms to emphasize critical thinking and problem-solving skills, expansion of vocational education and skills training programs, and investments in educational infrastructure and technology . The government has also encouraged international cooperation and exchanges to improve the quality of education and global competitiveness. These reforms strongly supported China's transition to a technology-driven knowledge economy and fostered a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and sustainable development.

China's emphasis on science and technology has had many important benefits. Lenovo is the world's largest computer manufacturer. BYD has overtaken Tesla in manufacturing electric cars. China is a world leader in high-speed train manufacturing and quantum computing. The country's space exploration program encompasses a range of missions and projects, including human spaceflight, lunar exploration, satellite launches and space station development. Major achievements include the launch of the Change lunar missions, the Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and the Tiangong space station.

The development of China's Internet and information technology involves expanding Internet infrastructure, promoting digital connectivity, and promoting innovation in digital technologies and applications. The government supports the development of domestic Internet companies such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, while implementing strict Internet censorship and control measures.

China's leadership in the development of 5G has led to the deployment of fifth-generation wireless technology, enabling ultra-fast internet speeds, low latency and connectivity for billions of devices. Chinese companies such as Huawei, ZTE and China Mobile play a central role in developing 5G technology and setting global standards, driving innovation and adoption around the world.

China's strategic focus on artificial intelligence (AI) development has led it to set ambitious goals to become a global AI leader by 2030, with initiatives such as the National AI Plan. AI Development and the Next Generation AI Development Plan. China's AI industry covers areas such as autonomous vehicles, facial recognition, machine learning and natural language processing, driving innovation, economic competitiveness and societal transformation in the digital age.

China is now investing heavily in the development of a quantum communications network, leveraging the principles of quantum physics to create secure communication channels. Initiatives include the development of quantum key distribution (QKD) technology, quantum satellites and the deployment of quantum communications networks.

The writer is a former Federal Minister of Science and Technology and former founding president of HEC. He can be contacted at: [email protected]