Michigan primary: Biden faces protest votes as he and Trump win easily





President Biden won Michigan's Democratic primary election on Tuesday, but faced opposition over his support for Israel as it wages war in Gaza, with a significant number of voters voting no -engagement as part of a protest movement against him.

Former President Donald J. Trump also won the Republican primary, overtaking former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina to continue his unbeaten primary streak. The Associated Press called both races as final voting closed at 9 p.m.

The results demonstrated how Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump face persistent weakness within their parties, with significant numbers of Democrats and Republicans voting against them even as they prepare for a rematch in November .

In the Democratic primary, Mr. Biden faced his most significant challenge, not from another candidate, but from Arab American voters, progressives and young people who were protesting his support for Israel by choosing the uncommitted option on their ballots.

Early results showed that non-commitment had already received far more support than the roughly 11,000 votes by which Mr. Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election in Michigan, the initial goal publicly set by organizers. of the protest campaign. Mr. Biden beat Mr. Trump by about 150,000 votes in Michigan in 2020.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 95,000 voters had opted out, with nearly 85 percent of the vote matching a figure that showed how motivated left-leaning Michiganders were to express their disapproval of of Mr. Biden.

About 20,000 Democrats cast noncommittal votes in each of Michigan's last three Democratic presidential primaries.

Democrats will pay particular attention to the results in Ann Arbor, a college town where supporters captured nearly a third of the vote. Although no battleground state has as large an Arab-American community as Michigan, several have significant numbers of student voters, among whom Mr. Biden will need strong turnout to win in November.

I want to thank all Michiganders who made their voices heard today, Mr. Biden said in a statement that did not mention the no-strings-attached vote or the organized protest against his Gaza policy. Exercising the right to vote and participating in our democracy is what makes America great.

Organizers of the uncommitted effort were quick to claim victory, even though their overall vote share, 14 percent early Wednesday, did not represent an overwhelming symbolic triumph over Mr. Biden, who had 80 percent of the vote. voice.

Layla Elabed, campaign director of Listen to Michigan, the group behind the protest vote, told her supporters at a late-night primary watch party that they had sent a clear message to Mr. Biden: Palestinian life is precious and we demand a permanent ceasefire now.

The move was intended to warn Mr Biden that he must change his stance on Gaza or face repercussions in November. The threat was most pressing in Michigan, which was vital to Mr. Biden's victory in 2020 and which recently leaned toward Mr. Trump in polls but which risked reverberating across the country.

Michigan, thanks to its large Arab-American population, college campuses and early primaries, has become the electoral focus of broader Democratic unease with Mr. Biden's support for the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which he said local health authorities, killed more than 29,000 Palestinians. Some of his allies feared that if the movement registered serious disapproval of him, it could have lasting effects on the general election, especially if Mr. Biden held firm to his stance on the conflict.

It's not just about the Arab-American and Muslim community, Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, a Democrat whose district includes Ann Arbor, said Tuesday night on CNN. These are young people who want to be heard and who have the same concerns.

The strength of this uncommitted campaign, she said, does not surprise me.

The campaign has received support from some prominent Michigan Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, who is also Ms. Elabed's sister. Our Revolution, the progressive group formed by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont who himself has disavowed the effort, led a phone bank campaign. Hear Michigan held rallies and visited mosques across the state. Other left-wing grassroots organizations also urged voters to choose without commitment.

Mr Biden must now find a way to persuade some of his core voters to return to the fold. Michigan is a major battleground target for both Mr. Biden and his likely rival, Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump, for his part, continued to advance toward the Republican nomination by defeating Ms. Haley. But he is expected to recruit many more delegates Saturday, as rival Republican factions prepare to hold dueling conventions after a state leadership fight that has plunged the state party into chaos.

That could mean the state will send two slates of delegates to the national convention this summer. Both camps are loyal to Mr. Trump and the RNC has recognized the legitimacy of one faction, led by Pete Hoekstra.

Mr. Trump and his allies have sought to shift their focus squarely to the general election. By pushing Ms. Haley to drop out, they argued, she was forcing her to spend money that would be better used against Mr. Biden. Buoyed by her campaign's cash from wealthy donors, she said she would continue to compete until the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5.

For Mr. Biden, the uncommitted movement was his biggest test so far during a primary season that he dominated as an incumbent president, despite a long-running challenge from Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, which was to end up well behind the protest effort.

Even as Mr. Biden has stepped up pressure on Israel to end the war and expressed new hopes for a ceasefire, polls show many Democrats disapprove of his handling of the conflict, and pro-Gaza protesters showed up at his appearances. around the country.

Samih Zreik, 80, voted no-commitment Tuesday in Dearborn, at an elementary school where many signs were written in English and Arabic and nearby homes flew Lebanese, Yemeni and Palestinian flags alongside national flags. Americans.

Mr. Zreik said he had a message for President Biden: ceasefire, ceasefire, ceasefire.

Without peace in Gaza, he said he would not vote for president, even if it meant a victory for Mr. Trump, whom he abhors.

America can achieve a ceasefire in minutes, Mr. Zreik said.

But many other Dearborn voters said Mr. Biden had lost their votes for good.

Ali Sobh, a 22-year-old real estate agent who voted for Mr. Biden in 2020, said he would likely support a third-party candidate like the Green Party's Jill Stein in a general election, saying of Mr. Biden: The the blood is already on his hands.

The Republicans have shown us how bad they are, Mr. Sobh said. And the Democrats have shown us how bad they are.

Mr. Biden did not campaign in Michigan in the three weeks before the primaries, and few other prominent Democrats from outside the state visited on his behalf. When Vice President Kamala Harris held an event in Grand Rapids last week, it was closed to the public.

Mr. Biden's supporters seemed to understand that the protest movement could harm his re-election bid. Days before the Michigan primary, a pro-Israel group, Democratic Majority for Israel, began running a digital ad warning that a vote for the uncommitted candidate would help Mr. Trump. It was the first paid effort to boost Mr. Biden's standing in the state.

On Monday, Rep. Ro Khanna of California, a top Biden surrogate who became an unofficial mediator on Gaza between progressive activists and Biden allies, warned that the president would lose Michigan in November if he maintained his policy of status quo.

Tuesday's results are unlikely to come close to the recent high point for noncommitments in Michigan. In 2008, when Barack Obama and John Edwards were not on the ballot against Mrs. Clinton, their campaigns encouraged their supporters to vote without commitment, resulting in 40 percent of the primary vote, or about 238,000 votes. in this election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/02/27/us/trump-biden-michigan-primary-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos