Jokowi in Indonesia criticized for honoring his corrupt successor





Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been criticized by advocacy groups and families of rights abuse victims after presenting a high military rank to his successor Prabowo Subianto, a former officer accused of rights abuses. Widodo presented the title of honorary general of the Indonesian National Army to Subianto during a ceremony on February 28 in Jakarta, attended by retired army officials and former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. “I would like to convey a special promotion in the form of an honorary general to Mr. Prabowo Subianto,” he said at the award ceremony.

Widodo further said that this award is “a form of appreciation and confirmation for rendering comprehensive service to the people, the nation and the state.” Advocacy group Civil Society Coalition said the “inappropriate” decision violated “the feelings of victims” and “betrayed the 1998 Reform, when Suharto's authoritarian regime collapsed.” The honor is inappropriate given Subianto's “poor record in his military career, particularly regarding his involvement in serious human rights violations in the past,” the group said. Subianto was removed from office in 1998 following allegations of rights violations. He was accused of playing a role in the 1997 kidnapping of activists during the rule of Suharto, who was his father-in-law. Rights groups including Amnesty International Indonesia said granting the title was a political decision. Despite Subianto's involvement in serious human rights violations, Widodo openly supported him ahead of the Feb. 14 general election, the rights group said. “The freedom we enjoy today is the fruit of the struggle of the martyrs of the 1998 reform movement. How is it possible that those who were overthrown by the 1998 reform want to be rewarded today,” said the coalition. Subianto was never tried for the crimes he committed, so he remains on the blacklist of suspected perpetrators of crimes against humanity, the groups said. Paian Siahaan, father of Ucok Munandar Siahaan, an activist who disappeared in 1998, said he was “very disappointed”. “How do people who have been discharged from the military receive honors?” he said. Paian said Subianto's honor shows the collapse of democracy in Indonesia under Widodo. Petrus Selestinus, a Catholic and coordinator of the Indonesian Democracy Defense Team, said Widodo “does not at all take into account the sense of justice of the victims of the 1998 riots who gather every Thursday in front of the Palace of Jakarta. He told UCA News that the committee that proposed the award must take responsibility. Military spokesman Nugraha Gumelars said the proposal to honor Subianto was first sent to the national army and then to Widodo. Official results from the Feb. 14 election have not yet been released, but preliminary calculations suggest Subianto was certain to become the next president.



Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is also expected to become vice president. Widodo reportedly supported Subianto to secure political office for his son.

