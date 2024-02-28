Donald Trump's 'pretzel logic' torn apart by lawyer





Donald Trump is using twisted logic to try to escape his classified documents case in Florida, a former federal prosecutor said.

Joyce Vance, a liberal-leaning critic of the former president, wrote on her Civil Discourse blog on February 27 that Trump is misleading the public about the criminal case against him.

Trump is trying to have the case dismissed, based on the Presidential Records Act that calls for a trial, rather than a criminal case, to recover a former president's records. It is one of ten motions filed Friday by Trump's lawyers with Judge Aileen Cannon.

“While these motions may not be entirely frivolous, some of the arguments are dangerously close to the edge,” Vance wrote Tuesday.

Trump faces 40 federal charges over allegations that he kept classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021 and then obstructed authorities' efforts to recover them.

In August 2022, Trump's private club at Mar-a-Lago was raided by federal agents who recovered classified documents. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and strongly denies any wrongdoing. He is the favorite for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. His two co-defendants, Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, have also pleaded not guilty.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Trump's lawyer on Tuesday.

Vance wrote that Trump had been making his argument about the Presidential Records Act on the campaign trail for months.

“[Trump] argues that the only remedy for violations of the Presidential Records Act is a civil remedy, intended to recover [the records]but this provision applies to actual presidential documents, not the classified documents that Trump is trying to protect behind his pretzel logic about how these rules work,” she wrote.

“The only one who will win if Judge Cannon adopts Trump's interpretation of these laws is Trump. America loses. Trump never confronts the highly sensitive nature of these documents.”

Vance also said Trump claimed the Presidential Records Act allowed him to take personal items from the White House and that the raid on Mar-a-Lago was illegal.

“Under Trump's interpretation of the law, he could declassify nuclear codes without telling anyone, claim they are his records and share them with hostile foreign powers, terrorists or whoever is the highest bidder .Court decisions have consequences,” Vance wrote.

In a separate filing to Cannon on Thursday, Trump's lawyers complained that there has never been a prosecution of a president in more than 200 years of American history.

Their report also states that many previous presidents have been accused of crimes, but never prosecuted. These include President George W. Bush's war in Iraq, which cost “thousands of lives,” the document says, as well as President Barack Obama's drone attack on a U.S. citizen and funding by President Joe Biden from a United Nations agency whose employees are allegedly involved. during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

