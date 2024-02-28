Politics
“PM invited Xi”: Kanimozhi’s return “China is not an enemy” following Modi attack | Latest news India
New Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism over the Tamil Nadu government's advertisement featuring a Chinese rocket, saying India has not declared the Xi Jinping-led country its enemy. She pointed out that even Prime Minister Modi had invited the Chinese leader to India.
“I don't think India declared China an enemy country. I saw that the Prime Minister invited the Chinese Prime Minister and they went to Mahabalipuram. Just because you don't want to accept the truth, you find reasons to distract from the problem,” she said.
Prime Minister Modi, addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Wednesday, alleged that the ruling party had pasted a sticker of a Chinese rocket in the advertisement.
“DMK is a party which is not functioning but is coming forward to take false credits. These people are sticking their stickers on our projects. Now they have crossed the line, they have pasted the sticker of China to s 'Give credit for ISRO's launch pad to Tamil Nadu.', PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister claimed that the DMK was “not ready” to accept India's progress in the space sector.
“They are not ready to accept India's progress in the space sector and with the taxes you pay, they are advertising and not even including a picture of Indian space. They did not want to “presenting India's space success before the public. world, they have insulted our scientists, our space sector and your tax money. Now it is high time that the DMK is punished for its actions,” the Prime Minister said Minister Modi.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said the DMK wanted to stop the rocket facility launched by ISRO.
“On the day the Prime Minister is on our Tamil soil and very proudly laying the foundation stone of India's second rocket launch facility from the southern part of Tamil Nadu, a DMK minister distributes a paper announcement showing a Chinese rocket in the background. Kanimozhi, a senior MP, defends it saying is there anything wrong in having a Chinese image? They are not our enemies. DMK wants to prevent launch facilities from rockets to come here. And for that they will do anything to please their Now, while all of India is celebrating that we are doing it the Indian way, here we have the DMK people glorifying China, glorifying the Chinese people and glorify their flag and all…We expect a minimum apology from the DMK government,” he added.
With contributions from ANI
