PM Narendra Modi Sachin Tendulkar Indian Prime Minister Tendulkar Trip to Jammu and Kashmir





Sachin Tendulkar expressed his joy at the beauty and warmth he encountered during his family trip to Jammu and Kashmir. He encouraged people around the world to consider adding the Indian Valley to their list of travel destinations. Tendulkar echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views on the abundant beauty that India offers as a tourist destination. Prime Minister Modi in turn highlighted two “takeaways” from Tendulkar's travels that should be taken into account by the youth of India. Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, enjoyed a week-long trip to Jammu and Kashmir, savoring the last moments of winter in the valley. Reflecting on these memorable moments, Tendulkar shared a note on social media, encouraging people across the world and India to visit the places. Here is Sachin Tendulkar's post on social media Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow everywhere but we were warm thanks to the exceptional hospitality of the people. Honorable Prime Minister @Narendra Modi ji said there are so many things to see in our country. I couldn't agree more, especially… pic.twitter.com/tHp6XjG5iW – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2024 “Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow everywhere but we felt warm thanks to the exceptional hospitality of the people,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said that there is so much to see in our country. I couldn't agree more, especially after this trip. “Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of Make in India, Make for the World. They have traveled across the world, and now I recommend people around the world, and in India, to come and experience Jammu and Kashmir, one of the many gems of @incredibleindia,” concluded Sachin Tendulkar in his post . Here's what PM Modi said about Sachin Tendulkar's trip to Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared Sachin Tendulkar's message and expressed his joy, highlighting two key takeaways for the youth: exploring different parts of India and emphasizing the importance of 'Make in India'. He called for collective efforts to build a developed and self-reliant Bharat. PM Modi, speaking to X, wrote: “It’s wonderful to see! @sachin_rt's charming visit to Jammu and Kashmir has two important takeaways for our youth:

First: discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia.

Secondly, the importance of “Make in India”.

Together, let's build a Viksit and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat! » It's wonderful to see! @sachin_rtThe delightful tour of Jammu and Kashmir has two important takeaways for our youth: One – to discover different parts of #amazingindia. Secondly, the importance of “Make in India”. Together, let's build a Viksit and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat! https://t.co/YVUlRbb4av -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2024 Notably, Sachin Tendulkar began his journey by visiting Gulmarg, where he explored a cricket bat manufacturing factory in south Kashmir's Sangam region. His journey then took him to Pahalgam, where he stayed at the Pine and Peak Hotel. During his visit, Tendulkar interacted with soldiers at Kaman post near Aman Setu and participated in a cricket match with them and locals on a road in Uri.

