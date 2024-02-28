Politics
Erdogan again offers Ukraine and Russia “peace talks” in Turkey
Turkey supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, advocates a just and lasting solution to the war in Ukraine, and is ready to once again host “peace talks” between Russia and Ukraine.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this in a video speech to participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, Ukrinform reports: quoting Anadolu Agency.
“Turkey's support for the independence, sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Ukraine is well known to all. We are also doing everything possible to protect the rights and interests of our compatriots Crimean Tatars,” Erdogan said.
According to him, diplomacy and dialogue must be given a chance to achieve a “just and lasting solution” to the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.
“I am of the opinion that joint efforts should be launched, at least to determine the general parameters of peace,” he added.
President Erdogan said that Türkiye He supports Ukrainian President Zelensky's 10-step peace formula “in principle” and is ready to contribute to the “rapid recovery and reconstruction” of the war-torn country.
Erdogan recalled that Turkey has played a leading role in efforts related to food security.
“The Black Sea Grains Initiative, established and which has played a vital role thanks to our efforts, also retains its place on our agenda,” he added.
Erdogan also highlighted the need to introduce security rules in the Black Sea and the fact that Ankara is currently negotiating a new UN-backed resolution on security commitments.
As Ukrinform reported, Turkey organized and hosted a meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022. Subsequently, a meeting of the negotiating teams took place in Istanbul. The Black Sea Grains Agreement was signed in July 2022.
Photo: AA
