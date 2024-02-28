Trump says he may have to sell properties to pay $454 million fine





Donald J. Trump on Wednesday offered a New York appeals court bail of just $100 million to stay the more than $450 million judgment he faces in his civil fraud case, saying he may have to sell some of its properties unless it obtains compensation.

It is a stunning acknowledgment that Mr. Trump, who is racing against time to either secure a bond from a company or produce the full amount himself, does not have the resources to do so. Without bail, the New York attorney general's office, which brought the fraud case, could seek payment from Mr. Trump at any time.

In a filing with the appeals court, Mr. Trump's lawyers also asked to delay a wide range of other sanctions that the trial judge in the fraud case, Arthur F. Engoron, imposed in a decision this month. They include a ban on obtaining a loan from a New York bank for three years and a ban on running a business in the state for that same period.

An appeals court judge was hearing Mr. Trump's request Wednesday afternoon and was expected to issue a ruling by the end of the day. If the judge granted the break, it would only be temporary; Mr. Trump would still have to persuade a larger panel of appeals judges to keep the ruling in abeyance.

In seeking relief, Mr. Trump's lawyers revealed that he would not be able to secure bail for the full $454 million, raising speculation that he could soon default on the judgment if the Court of Appeal rejects his request.

Judge Engoron's decision to bar Mr. Trump from obtaining new loans from New York banks further restricts his ability to either produce the money himself or have enough cash to post as collateral an obligation, they argued. Under New York law, a defendant also owes 9% interest to the plaintiff until the judgment is paid or the appeal is resolved, meaning a total bond in this case could reach 500 million dollars or more.

If the appeals court rejects the request, Mr. Trump's lawyers warned, he would likely have to sell some New York properties under urgent circumstances, which would be a major blow to the former president.

The exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment, coupled with an illegal and unconstitutional blanket ban on loan transactions, would make it impossible to obtain and post a full bond, the attorneys wrote.

Mr. Trump could potentially get a larger bail. His stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, his social media company, could be worth as much as $4 billion after a long-delayed merger becomes final this year.

Posting a bond accepted by the appeals court would prevent Attorney General Letitia James from recovering the judgment until Mr. Trump's appeal is resolved. Without bail or a break from the court, Ms. James can seize Mr. Trump's bank accounts and potentially take control of his New York properties. In its own filing, Ms. James's office asked the appeals court to reject Mr. Trump's request.

There is no basis for the defendants' contention that a full bond or deposit is not necessary because they are willing to post a partial bond of less than a quarter of the judgment amount, wrote the attorney general's office. The defendants all but admit that Mr. Trump does not have sufficient cash to satisfy the judgment.

Ms. James built her case on the accusation that Mr. Trump fraudulently inflated her net worth by as much as $2 billion. He did this, Ms. James argued, to obtain favorable loans and other financial benefits.

Judge Engoron sided with Ms. James, concluding that Mr. Trump defrauded his lenders, who expected him to maintain a certain net worth.

Mr. Trump's net worth comes largely from real estate, and the sum of the judgment in the civil fraud case and the $83.3 million judgment he faces in a lawsuit in libel involving writer E. Jean Carroll eclipses his stockpile of cash.

Last year, Mr. Trump had more than $350 million in cash, as well as stocks and bonds that he could sell in a hurry, according to a recent review of his financial records by The New York Times .

Mr. Trump also appears to be struggling to set bail in the defamation case. He has until early next month to do so, and his lawyers recently asked a judge to either give him more time or reduce the bail amount.

A bond, simply put, is a document that a company provides to the court on behalf of the defendant. The bond company promises the court to cover a judgment if a defendant, in this case Mr. Trump, loses his appeal and doesn't pay.

In exchange, Mr. Trump would have to pay the bond company a premium, typically between 1 and 3 percent of the judgment. Mr. Trump is also expected to give guarantees to the bond company, offering it cash, stocks and bonds.

Although every transaction is different, companies offering call bonds may not be willing to take Mr. Trump's property as collateral, especially if a building already has a mortgage, experts said.

