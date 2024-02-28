



Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils 36 infrastructure projects worth over INR 17,000 crore at VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin

As part of the relentless efforts to advance 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi unveiled a series of transformative infrastructure projects at VO Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin on February 28, 2024. Organized jointly by the Ministries of Ports. , navigation and waterways; Road transport and highways; and railways, this event marks an important milestone in strengthening connectivity, strengthening transport infrastructure and improving maritime capabilities, not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country.

The unveiling ceremony encompassed a wide range of projects totaling over INR 17,000 Crore, aimed at catalyzing the growth and development of maritime industries, transport sector and railways. These projects are categorized into three main types: groundbreaking, national projects and inaugurations, each playing a central role in the socio-economic progress of the country.

The projects to be unveiled are worth a total of INR 10,324 crores for foundation stone laying, INR 1,477 crores for national projects and INR 4,586 crores for groundbreakings, demonstrating a holistic approach to infrastructure development.

Among the projects scheduled for inauguration are those from various states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala and Goa. From Karnataka, three important projects under the new Mangalore Port Authority, Panambur, worth a total of INR 136 crore, which were virtually inaugurated by the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

These projects include:

A. Concrete road from Tannirbhavi Road to MK Agrotech at NMPA:

To improve operations and truck movement in the port area, development of an existing road connecting Thannirbhavi road to tank farms has been undertaken. This project was completed within budget and schedule at a cost of 5.04 crores, transforming logistics with a wider and well-maintained road.

80 to 100 trucks will ply daily on this 12 to 14 meter wide and 775 meter long road, which will ensure efficient movement of goods leading to vital storage tanks. These tanks are the lifeblood of various industries. Bitumen for infrastructure, edible oil for our kitchens, their rapid and safe storage is crucial. From vision to reality, this project means progress, increased efficiency, cost savings and a safer environment.

B. Construction of two storage sheds at the NMPA:

The port is undertaking a significant modernization by constructing two state-of-the-art storage sheds at an estimated cost of Rs. 4,00,000.23.78 million. These hangars will provide 3,500 square meters of storage space, with a combined capacity of 7,000 metric tonnes and provide a much-needed boost to the management of Exim's vital cargo.

By providing covered storage for fertilizers and food grains, the project foresees a significant increase, for example, fertilizers are expected to witness a CAGR of 4.73%, almost double by 2030! Other products like sugar, corn, food grains and livestock feed are expected to grow even faster, with a CAGR of 7.15%.

These new hangars represent a quantum leap in efficiency and capacity for the new Mangalore Port. Through visionary leadership, the port is able to meet the growing needs of commerce, benefiting both businesses and the nation as a whole.

C. Development of a 150-bed multi-specialty hospital in the new Mangalore port in PPP mode:

The port is also developing a 150-bed state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital in the vicinity of the port on PPP mode at a cost of 107 Cr, bringing healthcare closer to the local community. The hospital will have three modular operation theaters and a catheterization laboratory and will provide various multi-specialty services like nephrology, neurology, cardiology, neonatology, etc. and will also have pathology, pharmacy, ambulance services, etc., under one roof for the general public and the beneficiaries of the Port.

This hospital adopts an inclusive approach, extending to the general public all health insurance schemes of the Government of India, like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, or any other public health insurance scheme of the Government of India or the state government. Thus, the provision of quality healthcare, which everyone deserves, regardless of their origin. The hospital is expected to be operational by September 2026, transforming community healthcare and people's lives.

The virtual inauguration ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH; Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, MoS for PSW and Tourism; Shri Shantanu Thakur, MoS for PSW; Shri EV Velu, Minister of Works, Roads, Tamil Nadu and Small Ports; and Smt. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP, among other dignitaries.

This event marks a significant step forward towards realizing India's vision to comprehensively develop infrastructure, foster economic growth and ensure prosperity for all citizens.