APAC Leader Endorsement and Country Trajectory Outlook, February 2024





India Outgoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to perform well in the polls despite the return of farmers' protests surrounding the so-called Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce and a host of other issues specific to the agriculture sector. A previous round of large-scale protests was halted in November 2021 when Modi agreed to repeal a series of farm bills involving the MSP and set up a commission to look into farmers' grievances. Among other concerns, the MSP nevertheless lacks legal guarantees, hence the resumption of demonstrations. Unlike the period of early protests which stretched from around August 2020 to December 2021, and which saw Modi's net approval fall to a very low level, his approval rating currently remains unfazed: around 75%. Indian adults approve of the work he does. . Although Modis' approval rating has declined slightly on a 7-day and 30-day rolling basis in the period since the latest round of protests began on February 13, it remains slightly above the levels seen just before the protests in 2021, and a more substantial figure of 30 points above the May 2021 nadir, when protests and COVID-19 collided.

Our national trajectory indicator tells a similar story and confirms our view that public opinion as a whole remains firmly on Modis' side. The two measures also show similar trends when we look at the subset of rural respondents in our sample (see leader approval chart below).

Indian farmers may be poised to play the role of haymakers in the next general elections, scheduled for April-May 2024. Even if they have managed to attract attention, our data provides virtually no evidence to suggest that the new protests have captured people's hearts and minds. the general public. Barring further changes in sentiment on this front before the elections, we view sector-wide concessions to MSP as unlikely and believe the risks for Modi and the BJP on the national stage are limited. Indonesia Following Indonesia's February 14 election, our data continues to provide early signals that new President Prabowo Subianto will accompany Jokowi to a smooth honeymoon, despite allegations of nepotism that have dogged both Jokowi and Prabowo's campaign . As analyzed in our Against/Consensus briefing just before the election, an overwhelming majority of Indonesian adults approved of Jokowi's performance in office during this period, and his approval rating remained stable after the election. By extension, we expect the upcoming inauguration of his son Gibran as vice president to provide a quick boost to Prabowos' own approval ratings (Morning Consult will begin tracking Prabowos' approval after the inauguration and will continue to follow Jokowis in the meantime). Our national trajectory metric also provides early signs of the good fortune Prabowos expected: the share of Indonesian adults who see their country moving in the right direction remains consistent with the levels we saw just before the election, and currently sits near from the top of its ranking. tracking range. Prabowos' critics are not without merit, both regarding allegations of nepotism against Jokowi and long-standing criticisms of his human rights record. But our data does not indicate that the average Indonesian adult is particularly concerned.

Pakistan As we wrote in our last Against/Consensus briefing on February 22, we expected Shehbaz Sharif to see little love after Pakistan's February 8 elections. Our data continues to confirm this prediction one week later. Since the release of that briefing, Sharif's net approval has continued to decline, on a 7-day and 30-day rolling basis, although signs of a potential rebound have begun to materialize on the old indicator. Our national trajectory data shows a similar trend, but with no signs of a rebound in sight yet.

It is possible that Sharif is down but not out. On these two indicators, Sharif's performance remains well above the lows observed during his mandate. But there will be challenges ahead: Very imminently, the country will have to reinstate a $6 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund. Sharif's predecessor in power, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, signed a similar agreement agreement and then I saw demonstrations targeting both the IMF package and allegations of rigged elections. History is now repeating itself: we expect protests on both fronts to continue to materialize in the coming weeks and months, with negative repercussions for Sharif despite the military's blessing.

Methodology Every day, Morning Consult polls thousands of respondents in 43 countries to gauge public opinion of sitting political leaders, country trajectories, and attitudes toward other countries and international organizations. OUR Political intelligence This solution spanning over 6 years of trend data across dozens of markets and hundreds of demographics provides public and private sector clients with data at the scale and speed needed to navigate a landscape in real time changing politics and geopolitics. For detailed information on average daily sample sizes, target populations and more, see our complementary methodology guide. here.

