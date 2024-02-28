Gen Z shows surprising approval for Donald Trump





NEW DELHI: Former US President Donald Trump enjoys significantly higher approval ratings among young adults than other age groups, a survey shows. The Harvard CAPSHarris poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 registered voters, found that 57 percent favored the Republican's presidential performance, while 41 percent disapproved. The data further reveals that a significant portion (64 percent) of Generation Z voters, ages 18 to 24, expressed approval of Trump's presidency. Notably, some of these young voters were just children during Trump's term in office from 2017 to 2021. According to a Newsweek report, this trend raises potential concerns for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, especially given the Vital role young voters played in his 2020 victory. Generation Z and millennials have already shown strong support for Biden over Trump, contributing to record turnout, according to findings from the Pew Research Center. The Harvard CAPSHarris survey indicates that the second highest approval for Trump comes from the 55-64 age group (60%). followed closely by the 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 age groups (both at 58%). Meanwhile, an Axios-Generation Lab poll suggests a close contest between Biden and Trump among voters aged 18 to 34, with 52% favoring Trump. Biden and 48 percent lean for Trump. Neil O'Brian, a political scientist, expressed uncertainty about young voters' continued alignment with the Democratic Party, suggesting potential shifts in party affiliations, according to the Newsweek report. The Harvard CAPSHarris poll also highlights Trump's lead. on Biden in the anticipated 2024 presidential race, despite various legal challenges. Trump is ahead by six points in a head-to-head matchup and maintains his lead in multi-candidate scenarios. Despite these advances, a majority of voters (56 percent) believe Trump committed crimes, and 54 percent view the criminal investigations against him as politically motivated. Trump has denied all allegations, pleading not guilty to 91 criminal charges, with trials pending. Additionally, more than half of voters believe Trump committed insurrection against the U.S. government. The Supreme Court is deliberating whether Trump's actions disqualify him from future elections under the 14th Amendment. These findings, part of the Harvard CAPSHarris survey conducted Feb. 21-22, reflect a complex political landscape in which young voters exhibit unexpected patterns of support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/gen-z-shows-surprising-approval-for-donald-trump/articleshow/108061318.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos