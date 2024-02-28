Chinese premier meets US business group in Beijing in charm offensive





Washington's approach to restricting economic engagement in certain high-tech sectors with China is not in the fundamental interests of either side, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told a group of American business in Beijing. The US strategy and any form of decoupling will only bring huge losses to the businesses and economies of both countries, and even to global development, Li told the delegation led by Suzanne Clark, director general of the influential American Chamber of Commerce. state news agency Xinhua. The world's two largest economies are highly complementary and have deeply integrated interests, and they should be partners rather than rivals, Li said.

Both sides benefit from each other's development, and strengthening economic and trade cooperation is win-win for both countries. 03:47 The door to Sino-US relations will no longer be closed: Xi Jinping offers assurances to American companies The door to Sino-US relations will no longer be closed: Xi Jinping offers assurances to American companies Washington officials, from President Joe Biden on down, have said the United States is not seeking to decouple its economy from China or limit its growth, but small yards and high fences have been key administration's efforts to restrict China's development of certain technologies with significant military means. potential. The goal is to protect U.S. national security while limiting the degree of disruption to normal economic ties. The measures include sweeping export bans on the sale of advanced semiconductors to Chinese entities and restrictions on U.S. venture capital and private equity investments in semiconductor, quantum computing and of AI in the country. In the absence of a sustainable post-pandemic recovery, exacerbated by the slowdown in the real estate market and intensifying geopolitical tensions, the collapse of Chinese stock markets and the flight of investors have prompted Beijing to launch a charm offensive to attract foreign capital. During the meeting, Li said China's economy has huge demand potential in advanced manufacturing, urbanization, consumption improvement and green energy transformation, and the country encouraged American companies to continue to invest in China and strengthen their presence there. Beijing denounces smear tactics in US assessment of China's predatory economy China will open its doors more and more widely, Li reiterated on Wednesday, adding that Beijing will improve the business environment to provide more support and convenience for foreign companies to invest in China. We hope that the American Chamber of Commerce and its entrepreneurs will continue to serve as a bridge in promoting communication and mutual understanding between the two countries, Li said. The downward spiral in U.S.-China relations came to a halt after Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in California in November, which was followed by an intensification of official exchanges in the months that followed . Clark is leading a delegation of former U.S. government officials to Beijing this week, according to the chamber. It is the largest business lobbying group in the United States and represents manufacturing industry giants such as Ford Motor Company and technology industry leaders such as IBM and Microsoft. American Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark with Li on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua She said the Chamber is willing to serve as a bridge, conduct frank and constructive communication and exchanges with the Chinese side, strive to deepen economic and trade relations and mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote steady development of bilateral relations. .

