KP Assembly members take oath in noisy session; Imran Khan makes U-turn on president nomination





The newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly were sworn in on Wednesday in the first session, which was delayed by over an hour due to the ruckus caused by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers ( PTI) in the Legislative Assembly, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The session was initially scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but was delayed as elected lawmakers struggled to enter the Assembly hall as several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers attempted to enter the room and even threw 'lota' and a shoe at Sobia Shahid of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Later, incumbent President Mushtaq Ghani administered oath to 116 newly elected lawmakers, including 111 members who won general seats and five members in reserved seats, in the presence of a large party police outside the assembly in light of the call of the Awami National Party (ANP). of protest.

It is worth noting that the KP Assembly comprises 145 members, 115 general seats and 30 reserved seats, 26 for women and four for minorities. However, 25 of the reserved seats are yet to be notified as the matter is currently being probed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Meanwhile, two of the general seats remain vacant, with elections for both seats postponed due to the death of candidates in the respective constituencies.

After the oath was taken, President Ghani announced that the election of the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House would take place tomorrow (February 29).

MPs wishing to compete for the coveted slot will have until 5 p.m. today to submit their nomination papers, while those wishing to withdraw from the polls will be able to resume them before midnight, the speaker said.

“The vote for the election of the president and vice-president will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” announced President Ghani.

PTI founder Imran Khan had announced Aqibullah Khan as KP Presidential candidate. But it emerged today that the PTI founder has reversed his decision to appoint Aqibullah Khan as the new president.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan today announced that PTI founder Imran Khan has now nominated Babar Salim Swati as his candidate for KP Assembly Speaker.

With this swearing-in, the KP Assembly becomes the third provincial legislature to come into being after the February 8 general elections.

Last week, the Punjab and Sindh assemblies were sworn in.

Following the February 8 elections, PTI-backed independent candidates, who have since joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), became the largest party with 90 seats and are in position to form the provincial government with the appointment of Ali Amin Gandapur. as a candidate for the post of Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) managed to secure seven seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s five and Pakistan People's Party's four (PPP).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) and Awami National Party (ANP) won two and one seats respectively.

Despite the PML-N's efforts to garner support from other opposition parties, including the PPP, ANP and JUI-F, to field its candidate for the post of chief minister, it is likely that the candidates of the SIC, mainly supported by the PTI, succeeded in electing Gandapur. as chief executive of the province due to their majority in the House.

