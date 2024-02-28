One person presumed dead, two missing in Channel boat incident | France





One person is believed to have died and two others are missing in the English Channel after an incident involving a small boat, French emergency services said. According to the Channel and North Sea Maritime Prefecture, four rescue operations carried out by the French took place on Wednesday in the Channel, coordinated by the Gris-Nez operational surveillance and rescue region. Authorities said 180 people trying to cross the Channel had been rescued. A British government spokesperson said on Wednesday: We can confirm that there has been an incident in the English Channel involving a small boat in French waters. French authorities are leading the response and investigation. Responding to the reports, Refugee Council CEO Enver Solomon said: Our thoughts are with the families of those affected by the tragic loss of life in the English Channel this afternoon and with all those who valiantly responded to the distress call. . This is another preventable human tragedy. Men, women and children from countries like Afghanistan are risking their lives in the Channel, a direct result of limited and inefficient safe routes. There will be more deaths if the government does not rethink its approach. Instead of the illegal and costly plan for Rwanda, we need a plan providing refuge to those fleeing persecution, violence and torture without having to undertake dangerous journeys by expanding family reunification options, introducing refugee visas and setting up an agreement with the French government. give citizens a fair hearing and treat them with dignity and humanity. This week, Home Office figures showed more than 2,000 people have arrived in the UK this year after crossing the strait from England to France. The number of arrivals is 32% lower than the total recorded at the same time last year (2,953) but 49% higher than the total at this point in 2022 (1,482). Some 29,437 people arrived in the UK after making the crossing in 2023, down 36% from a record 45,774 arrivals in 2022. The Interior Ministry said there were no new arrivals on Tuesday or Monday this week, but 290 asylum seekers arrived on Sunday on five boats.

