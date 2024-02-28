Turkey offers to re-host Russia-Ukraine peace talks





Turkey is ready to once again host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video speech at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit on February 28, l Anadolu news agency. The last rounds of unsuccessful peace talks in 2022 took place in the Turkish city of Antalya. Maintaining close ties with Moscow and kyiv, Ankara has sought to position itself as a mediator in the war. Addressing summit participants, Erdogan said diplomacy must be given a chance to achieve a “just and lasting resolution” to the large-scale war, which has entered its third year. “To achieve this goal, it is of great importance to use diplomatic channels at the highest level and by all possible means,” he added. Erdogan said. The Turkish head of state reiterated his attachment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as the rights of the Crimean Tatars. The indigenous group on the occupied peninsula faces heavy repression from Russian authorities. “I am of the opinion that joint efforts should be launched, at least to determine the general parameters of peace,” Erdogan said. Ukraine has said peace talks should take place based on its 10-step peace formula, which includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Moscow rejected this proposal. Erdogan said he agreed with the peace formula “in principle.” Ukraine is working with Switzerland to organize a global peace summit in the country. More than 160 countries will be invited to discuss the kyiv project peace formula and create a common document on what needs to be done to restore the country's sovereignty. Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, said Ukraine could invite Russian representatives to the summit, even though they were not invited to previous meetings on the peace formula. Yermak: Ukraine could invite Russia to the world peace summit in the future Ukraine could invite Russian representatives to a future peace summit if the next meeting of world leaders in Switzerland proves successful, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, told Ukraine. Year 2024 Forum on February 25.

