Imran Khan asks the Fund to condition the loan on an electoral audit





The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its convicted founder Imran Khan have demanded an audit of 30% of national and provincial assembly seats by two Pakistani election monitoring non-governmental organizations, as they urged at the International Monetary Bank. Funds to meet “conditionalities” before granting Islamabad any financial facility.

The letter, written by PTI founding chairman Imran Khan's spokesperson Raoof Hasan and sent “under the instructions and on behalf” of Imran, was addressed to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The letter had been rumored for a week but only surfaced Wednesday evening.

Imran's letter reminded the IMF of its conditions for accepting the $3 billion Emergency Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) last July.

“In the last interaction held between Mr. Imran Khan and the IMF representatives in 2023, the PTI had agreed to support the IMF financing facility involving Pakistan on the condition and assurance of free and fair elections in the country”, he recalled, adding that two weeks after the elections and amid rumors that “were victims of widespread interventions and fraud in the counting of votes and the compilation of results”.

Imran claimed that it was not just the PTI that was complaining about the fraudulent activities, but several other Pakistani political parties had also raised the issue while important IMF member countries including the United States, Britain Brittany and the countries part of the European Union. The Union had “called for a full and transparent investigation into this matter”.

“These calls, however, have gone unanswered for over two weeks now, suggesting that there is no fear of accountability or the rule of law with regard to the subversion of the Pakistani people's exercise of its right to elect a government,” the letter said.

Imran demanded an audit of at least 30% of national and provincial assembly seats, saying this process can be easily done in two weeks.

“We are not asking the IMF to adopt the role of an investigative agency. There are at least two indigenous organizations in Pakistan, namely the Free and Fair Elections Network (FAFEN) and the PATTAN Coalition, which have proposed comprehensive methodologies for conducting an audit of the 2024 general elections, which, with some modifications, could be implemented locally to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

He further asked the IMF to examine a report allegedly prepared by a European Union mission on the February 8 general elections and then make it available to the people of Pakistan.

Imran said, “Such a role of the IMF would be of great service to Pakistan and its people and could become the harbinger of lasting prosperity, growth and macroeconomic stability in the country.”

Earlier, at the start of his letter, Imran sought to clarify that his party did not wish to obstruct “any IMF facility to the State of Pakistan which promotes the immediate and long-term economic well-being of the country “. the country.”

However, he drew the attention of the Fund to its guidance note that from 1997 it would review the internal political situation of any member country requesting a loan, including good governance, transparency, compliance with the rule of law and the fight against corrupt practices.

He recalled that a government considered without legitimate representation, when imposed on a country, would have no moral authority to govern and, in particular, to implement fiscal measures – crucial to consolidate an equation allowing the country to meet its repayment obligations. .

“In view of the policies and principles upheld by the IMF, there is no doubt that the abuse of power by a small number of public office holders to impose their likes and dislikes on the people of Pakistan, as noted above, and thus ensuring their maintenance of personal gain, would neither be encouraged nor supported by the IMF.”

Below is a reproduction of the full text of Imran Khan's letter:

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. Dear Ms. Georgieva: This letter is being sent to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the instructions of and on behalf of Mr. Imran Khan, founding chairman of Pakistan's largest and most popular political party . party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It must be made clear at the outset that the PTI does not wish to obstruct any IMF facility in favor of the State of Pakistan which favors the immediate as well as the long term. term economic well-being of the country. It is clear that such a facility, together with the national commitment to implement the necessary reforms that facilitate repayment and enable the country to stand on its own two feet, can only be negotiated in the best interest of the people of Pakistan through a duly elected government that has the trust of the people of Pakistan. At PTI, we are well aware of the importance that the IMF attaches to good governance, transparency, respect for the rule of law and combating corrupt practices when entering into financing agreements with member countries. In this regard, the policy adopted by the IMF in 1997 through the Guidance Note “The Role of the IMF in Governance Issues”, which was subject to revisions and improvements in 2018 and 2023, is particularly relevant. The following extracts from the above guidance note are relevant. :

“…the IMF must determine whether the member is capable of formulating and implementing appropriate policies, this is particularly clear in the case of countries implementing economic programs supported by the IMF from the guidelines on conditionalities that call on IMF management to judge that “the program is consistent with the provisions and policies of the IMF and will be implemented.” As such, it is legitimate for management to seek information on the political situation in the member countries as an essential element for judging the prospects for policy implementation. (paragraph 7)

“Staff may also emphasize that in a context of widespread rumors of corrupt practices and where these rumors are actually credible, an independent audit may be desirable to address these concerns.” (paragraph 19)

It is a well-established reality that a government without legitimate representation, when imposed on a country, has no moral authority to govern and, in particular, to implement fiscal measures. During the last interaction held between Mr. Imran Khan and the IMF representatives in 2023, the PTI had agreed to support the IMF financing mechanism involving Pakistan on the condition and assurance of free and fair elections in the country.

In the foregoing context, it is worth noting that the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, during which public expenditure of approximately PKR 50 billion (or US$ 180 million) was incurred, made the subject to widespread interventions and fraud during the counting. votes and compilation of results. This intervention and fraud was so egregious that the IMF's largest member countries, including the United States, Britain and countries in the European Union, called for a full and transparent investigation into the matter. . A European Union mission has conducted a review of the general elections on February 8, 2024. The report of the said mission is to be examined by the IMF and made available to the people of Pakistan. According to the IMF, there is no doubt that the abuse of power by a small number of public office holders to impose their likes and dislikes on the people of Pakistan, as noted above, and thereby ensure their continued personal gain, would not be encouraged or supported. by the IMF.

It is not just the PTI, but several other political parties in Pakistan, as well as a number of Western governments, Commonwealth observers, local civil society organizations and international print and electronic media, who have called to an independent investigation into allegations of intervention and electoral fraud. fraud in the country from February 8, 2024.

“We therefore call on the IMF to give effect to the guidelines it has adopted on good governance as well as the conditionalities which must be fulfilled before granting a financing facility which is expected to burden the population of Pakistan with a additional debt It would be necessary to ensure an audit of at least thirty percent of the seats of the national and provincial assemblies, which could be carried out in just two weeks.

We are not asking the IMF to adopt the role of an investigative agency. There are at least two indigenous organizations in Pakistan, namely the Free and Fair Elections Network (FAFEN) and the PATTAN-Coalition38, which have proposed comprehensive methodologies to conduct an audit of the 2024 general elections which, with some modifications, could be implemented locally to the satisfaction Such a role of the IMF would be of great service to Pakistan and its people and could become the harbinger of lasting prosperity, growth and macroeconomic stability in the country.

We thank you. Sincerely, Raoof HasanSpokesperson for Founding President Imran Khan

