Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils India's first hydrogen fuel cell ferry at Cochin Shipyard





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated India's first hydrogen fuel cell ferry, a product of indigenous development and construction built by the Cochin Shipyard. Participating from Thoothukudi, he launched the inland navigation boat, which is part of the Harit Nauka initiative, a pilot project to showcase technology for the maritime sector. The adoption of green hydrogen as a maritime fuel is central to India's commitment to a sustainable future, aiming for net zero emissions by 2070. Ambitious project

In line with the Government of India's green vision, Cochin Shipyard has undertaken the ambitious project to design, develop and build India's first fully indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran to demonstrate the technology for the maritime sector. The fuel cell powered vessel produces no emissions, no noise and is energy efficient, reducing the effect of global warming. Also read: Tamil Nadu writes a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi: PM Narendra Modi The inauguration of the fuel cell ferry will provide impetus to the use of hydrogen in marine applications, as envisaged under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, and the rapid adoption of battery technology hydrogen fuel technology in the marine sector will provide it with a global competitive advantage to meet the sustainable green energy aspirations of the maritime sector. countries towards net zero emissions. Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard, chaired the inaugural session. SHARE Copy link

Published on February 28, 2024

