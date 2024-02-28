New York appeals judge rejects Trump's proposal to pay $100 million of $454 million judgment | Donald Trump





A New York appeals judge has rejected Donald Trump's request to pay just $100 million of the $454 million judgment for his New York fraud trial.

Trump's lawyers had asked the appeals court to suspend recovery of the remainder of the amount, as well as judgments barring Trump from obtaining new loans from New York banks, until the appeal is resolved. judge.

On Wednesday, Judge Anil Singh appeared to have some sympathy for Trump, suspending a ban on Trump taking out loans from New York banks and another ban barring him from serving as an executive of a New York company. -yorkaise, both for the next three years.

The exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment, coupled with an illegal and unconstitutional blanket ban on loan transactions, would make it impossible to obtain and post full bail, wrote Trump lawyers Clifford Robert, Alina Habba and Michael Farina .

The New York attorney general's office said the appeals court should reject Trump's request because he failed to disclose that he did not have the assets to satisfy the full amount of the judgment.

The defendants all but admit that Trump does not have sufficient cash to satisfy the judgment; the defendants would have to raise capital, prosecutors told the court in a filing. A successful plaintiff is entitled to have her award secured, and defendants have never demonstrated that Mr. Trump's cash could satisfy the full amount of the judgment.

Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump, his company and his top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Jr., conspired for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and conclude transactions. Among other sanctions, the judge imposed strict limits on the ability of Trump's company, the Trump Organization, to do business.

Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million plus interest, bringing the penalty to more than $450 million at the time of the ruling, with an additional $112,000 in interest accruing each day.

Trump filed his appeal Monday. His lawyers are asking the state trial court's Appellate Division to decide whether Engoron made errors of law and/or fact and whether he abused his discretion or acted beyond his competence.

Trump was not required to pay his fine or post bond to appeal, and filing the appeal did not automatically end enforcement of the judgment.

The Republican presidential frontrunner has until March 25 to obtain a stay of the legal mechanism suspending recovery while he appeals.

Trump would receive an automatic stay if he were to provide money, assets or an appeal bond covering what he owes. He also had the option, which he has now exercised, of asking the Court of Appeal to grant a stay of proceedings with a lower amount of bail.

Trump's lawyers said Trump's vast real estate holdings and the oversight mandated by the Engoron decision, including oversight of his business by an independent monitor, would alone be enough to adequately secure any upheld judgment.

The $100 million bond, they said, would simply serve as additional security.

Trump, the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, claims he is worth several billion dollars and said last year he had about $400 million in cash, plus properties and assets. other investments.

In total, Trump has at least $543.4 million in personal legal debts from Engoron's ruling and two other civil court judgments last year.

In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E Jean Carroll for defaming her after accusing him in 2019 of sexually assaulting her at a Manhattan department store in the That's in addition to $5 million the jury awarded Carroll in a related trial last year.

Associated Press contributed to this report

