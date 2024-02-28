Imran Khan's party urges IMF to take Pakistan's instability into account in negotiations





Ahead of inaugural Parliament meeting, former PM Sharif views brother as best choice to lead Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A day before Pakistan's lower house of parliament meets for its inaugural session, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday threw his weight behind his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, describing him as the best choice for the post of Prime minister in a country facing a security overlap. , economic and political crises. Pakistani lawmakers are expected to be sworn in tomorrow, Thursday, 21 days after controversial February 8 elections were held across the country. This month's polls resulted in a divided mandate, with independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party becoming the largest bloc in the country's lower house. Parliament. These candidates were unable to contest elections from the PTI platform after the party lost its electoral emblem in a legal battle. The Sharif Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party thus became the political party with the largest number of seats, with 75 in total. He joined hands with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and other allies to announce Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif as a joint candidate for prime minister. In a meeting with the party's newly elected MPs, Sharif praised his younger brother for He endured hardships during his tenure as prime minister from April 2022 to August 2023, crediting him with bringing out the Pakistan from an economic crisis which would have seen the country suffer a sovereign default. The way he got through the last one and a half years is his courage, Sharif said. If I were in his place, I might not have been able to do that. In these circumstances, Shehbaz Sharif is the best choice [for prime minister]” he said to applause from attendees. Pakistan's cash-strapped economy is struggling to stabilize after securing a $3 billion stand-by arrangement from the IMF last summer, with record inflation, a devaluation of the rupee and a decline in foreign exchange reserves. Analysts say the new government will likely need more funds from the global lender after the standby agreement in April. The next one and a half to two years will be a bit difficult, in my opinion, warned Sharif. During this difficulty, we have to stay like this [gestures for unity] as such, and we must compete with our adversaries, he added. Sharif's comments come amid political uncertainty in the country, with the PTI calling for nationwide protests on Saturday to protest alleged irregularities in this month's elections. Khan's party accused Pakistan's election regulator of manipulating the results of the February 8 election to benefit the PPP and PML-N. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government have rejected Khan's allegations and advised the party to seek redressal from relevant forums. Pakistan's national elections were marred by a nationwide shutdown of mobile phone networks, which the government said was done as the run-up to the elections was marred by attacks on rallies, offices electoral authorities and candidates. Twenty-eight people were killed in several attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on the eve of the elections. Other political parties like Jamiat Ulama-e-Pakistan (JUI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Grand Democratic Party Alliance (GDA) and others have also accused the ECP of rigged elections and organized protests in various parts of the country.

