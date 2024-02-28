Judge rejects Donald Trump's offer of $100 million bail to delay recovery of $454 million New York civil fraud trial fine





NEW YORK — A New York appeals judge refused Wednesday to halt collection of Donald Trump's $454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals, rejecting the former president's request seeking that he be allowed to post a bond covering only a fraction of what he owes.

Judge Anil Singh of the state's mid-level appeals court ruled that Trump must post bail covering the full amount in order to stop enforcement of the judgment. Singh has acceded to some of Trump's demands, including suspending a three-year ban on him from seeking loans from New York banks – which could help him obtain the necessary collateral.

Trump's lawyers told the appeals court Wednesday that Trump was willing to post $100 million bail, arguing that the loan ban in the Feb. 16 verdict prevented him from getting bail for The total amount.

Trump's lawyers outlined the smaller bond offering in court papers as they sought an appeals court order blocking New York Attorney General Letitia James' office from carrying out the judgment while his appeal was pending. Singh ruled that Trump must release the full amount, which would automatically suspend the collection.

In total, the Republican frontrunner and his co-defendants owe the state more than $465 million. They have until March 25 to obtain a stay, a legal mechanism suspending recovery while he appeals, or they will be forced to pay the fine or risk having some of their assets seized.

“The exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment, coupled with an illegal and unconstitutional blanket ban on loan transactions, would make it impossible to obtain and post a full bond,” wrote Trump's lawyers, Clifford Robert, Alina Habba and Michael Farina, in their request.

James' office opposed Trump's plan, saying his lawyers all but admitted he had “insufficient cash flow to satisfy the judgment.”

“These are precisely the circumstances under which a full bond or deposit is necessary,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Dennis Fan, saying Trump’s offer would leave James’ office and the state “with substantial deficits” if the verdict was confirmed.

“A successful plaintiff is entitled to have her award secured, and Defendants have never demonstrated that Mr. Trump’s liquid assets could satisfy the full amount of the judgment,” Fan wrote.

James, a Democrat, said she would seek to seize some of Trump's assets if he was unable to pay the judgment.

Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump, his company and his top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., conspired for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to underwrite loans and conclude transactions.

Among other sanctions, the judge imposed strict limits on the ability of Trump's company, the Trump Organization, to do business. The documents making the official judgment were filed on February 23. That opened a 30-day window for Trump to pay or appeal and request a reprieve.

Also Wednesday, white powder was found in an envelope addressed to Engoron at his Manhattan courthouse. Authorities said preliminary tests showed there were no hazardous substances and no injuries were reported.

In January, hours before closing arguments, authorities responded to a bomb threat at the judge's home. Engoron's office has reported hundreds of harassing and threatening calls, emails, letters and packages since Trump's trial began in October.

Trump filed his appeal Monday. His lawyers are asking the state trial court's Appellate Division to decide whether Engoron “made errors of law and/or fact” and whether he abused his discretion or “acted in beyond” his competence.

Trump was not required to pay his fine or post bond to appeal, and filing the appeal did not automatically end enforcement of the judgment.

Trump would receive an automatic stay if he were to provide money, assets or an appeal bond covering what he owes. He also had the possibility, which he is now exercising, of asking the court of appeal to grant a stay accompanied by a deposit of a lower amount.

Trump's lawyers argued that Trump's vast real estate holdings and the oversight mandated by Engoron's ruling, including oversight of his business by an independent monitor, “would alone be sufficient to adequately warrant any judgment confirmed”.

The $100 million bond, they said, “would simply serve as additional security.”

Trump claims he is worth several billion dollars and said last year he had about $400 million in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

In total, Trump has at least $543.4 million in personal legal debts as a result of Engoron's ruling and two other civil court judgments issued last year.

In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him in 2019 of sexually assaulting her at a department store of Manhattan in the 1990s. That's in addition to $5 million the jury awarded Carroll in a related trial last year.

