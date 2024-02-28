Xi Jinping's critics probably know less about economics than he does

Today, the vast majority of companies that marked the Internet boom of the late 20th/start 21st century is over, but not the fruits of this powerful leap towards a better future. The Internet defines life as we know it for the best, and that's precisely because the government didn't step in to support the thousands of mediocre or bad businesses that went bankrupt around 2001.

It's a question worth pondering as U.S. economic experts begin writing postmortem analyzes of the Chinese economy, while arguing that a world dominated by China is even less likely than it is. never was. The words in quotation marks are taken from an editorial published in Washington Post on the booming Chinese economy. It can be assumed that similar articles were written by foreign and domestic columnists in 2001 about the United States. This is why economic writing can be a bit silly.

First, consider what American companies are currently doing in China. The global symbol of Americana McDonalds Corp. recently announced plans to nearly double its number of stores in China to 10,000 by 2028. In 2020, there were 4,100 Starbucks.

SEX

stores in China. There are more than 6,000 today. AI technology in China is so advanced that the Biden administration has resorted to (shamefully) naively imposing export bans on companies like Nvidia, Intel.

INTC

, and AMD as a way to limit sales of technologies that could fuel breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and sophisticated computers in China, and which could logically (and fortunately) find their way here. It seems that the players in this proverbial field are developing in China on the basis of a vision that economists and editorialists do not share.

THE Job editorial notes on China, according to which more than 50 major developers are either cash-strapped or in default. Fears abound that bankruptcies will leave millions of housing projects unfinished. Bad news? Not really. Best of all, no one dies. Bankruptcy or failure will not result in the disappearance of the companies' employees or the work done so far by those companies, as the former employees and unfinished work will be sold at a relatively low price by others . As for the debts that will remain unpaid, the world is full of investment funds that will fearlessly buy up defaulting Chinese debt and, in some cases, billionaires will be forged to enter the proverbial burning house. This is where it gets strange.

Rather than calling on the government to step down so that Chinese markets can balance in a healthy manner, the Posts The editorial board argues that the government could repossess unfinished properties to ensure their completion and guarantee advance payments from potential buyers. The latter is the modern equivalent of American politicians stepping in to save theglobe.com, eToys.com and NetZero from bankruptcy and obsolescence following the aforementioned Internet boom.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Then, the Job argues that to cope with its aging population, China could also expand its meager social safety net. Has Social Security been so effective or cost-effective here? The same editorial says a safety net could help the economy; people save rather than spend due to lack of government support. This one is wrong twice. On the one hand, governments do not collect yuan and dollars from the sky to distribute them, but rather obtain them from others. To increase demand in one sector, they must reduce it in another. Second, economic growth is a consequence of investment, and investment arises from unspent wealth. We all like to consume, but savers are the engines of growth.

Back in the United States, but with China's aging population topping the list, proof that Americans don't think much about our own social safety net can be found in the massive growth of the sector's savings vehicles private that more and more Americans are using. TO DO count on since Social Security pays so little. This is simply a way of saying that if society's aging is a problem (as opposed to a bullish signal that people are living longer), the government is in no position to deal with it.

All this being said, the Posts the editorial makes some good points. He notes that China's stock market has lost $6 trillion in value. This could be linked to Xi Jinping's less passionate embrace of markets, but then as Job Columnist George Will has long pointed out: nothing lasts forever. Neither does Xi. Furthermore, the decline could also signal a healthy correction that would ultimately fuel a healthy recovery as wealth is released from the bad and mediocre to the good and great.

Much more crucially for all Americans, the editorial highlights that China remains one of the United States' largest trading partners. Yes. See above. The only closed economy is the global economy, and if China's economy declines, it will be felt here.

Yet for now, there is no evidence that eternity has arrived in China, as evidenced by the extent to which American companies are betting on a better tomorrow there. As for Xi's refusal to do much in response to China's economic troubles, the view here is that his stance of inaction reveals a level of sound economic knowledge that is not always evident among his critics. In economics, failure is your friend.