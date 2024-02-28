Supreme Court to rule on Trump's immunity claim in election interference case





WASHINGTON The Supreme Court moved Wednesday to decide whether former President Donald Trump can invoke presidential immunity on criminal charges of election interference, adding a new hurdle to holding a trial.

In a brief order, the court said it would hear arguments and make a decision on the immunity request. In the meantime, the case is on hold, meaning no trial can take place.

The order says the court will hear the case, which could take months to resolve, the week of April 22. This time frame allows for a decision to be issued before the court's regular term ends in June, which is quicker than usual when the court hears. arguments, but not as quickly as prosecutors wanted.

The legal question the court will decide is “whether and if so, to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office,” it says. the order.

Even if Trump loses, the trial could not take place until well before the election period, raising the question of whether it will take place before Election Day in November. If Trump wins his appeal in court, the charges would be dismissed.

In an article published by Truth Social after the Supreme Court's announcement Wednesday, Trump reiterated his argument that without immunity, “a president will not be able to function properly or make decisions in the best interests of the United States- United of America.”

“Presidents will always be concerned, even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after leaving office,” he added.

Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks at the National Rifle Association presidential forum in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, February 9, 2024. Matt Rourke/AP file

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled against Trump on February 6, but gave him time to file an emergency request with the Supreme Court that would block the decision to come into force.

For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant, according to the appeals court ruling.

That court did not directly decide whether Trump took any official action when he challenged the election results.

Trump's lawyers pointed to a 1982 Supreme Court decision that approved presidential immunity from civil suits when the underlying conduct involves actions within the outer scope of the president's official responsibilities.

They argue that presidents should have full immunity for official acts as president and that his actions in questioning the election results were part of his official duties.

Lawyers acknowledged that a former president could be prosecuted for conduct unrelated to official acts.

In another case involving civil suits against Trump for his role on January 6, another panel of judges on the same appeals court rejected his request for immunity, ruling that the former president was not engaged in official acts because he was acting in his capacity. as a candidate for a position. Trump chose not to appeal this case to the Supreme Court.

Washington-based U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan originally scheduled the trial for March. It is one of four criminal cases challenged by Trump.

If Trump wins the election, he will be able to order that the charges in the Washington case be dropped. If he is already found guilty by then, he could ask for a pardon.

If the prosecution of Trump is allowed to proceed, such lawsuits will recur and become increasingly common, setting the stage for destructive cycles of recrimination, his lawyers wrote in his Supreme Court filing.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the case, said in his own court papers that it was imperative that the matter be resolved quickly.

Any delay in resolving these charges threatens to frustrate the public interest in a speedy and fair verdict, a compelling interest in every criminal case and one of unique national importance here, he wrote.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, with three Trump appointees. Despite the ideological makeup of the courts, Trump has lost several recent cases.

On February 8, the justices heard arguments in a separate Trump-related case over the former presidents' attempt to avoid being excluded from the ballot in Colorado. In this case, the court seems likely to rule in his favor.

Trump's claim for immunity was prompted by a four-count indictment in Washington, including charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. He pleaded not guilty.

Chutkan in December rejected Trump's request to dismiss the indictment on presidential immunity and other constitutional grounds.

