During a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, the Asian leader stressed mutual support, effective collaboration in economic and social development, as well as close coordination in international affairs.

Xi spoke of the deep friendship between the two peoples and expressed his hope that this visit will strengthen bilateral relations in a comprehensive and profound manner.

As part of his state visit, Bio is also meeting separately with other authorities from the Asian giant, such as Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

Shortly before his meeting with Xi, the Sierra Leone president laid a regional offering at the Monument to the Chinese People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square.

The Asian Foreign Ministry stressed yesterday that the two countries have enjoyed a traditional friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than 50 years ago.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs particularly highlighted the joint confrontation with the balloon epidemic and the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of health cooperation, Group 24 of the Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone treated more than 20,000 local patients during its one-year mission, according to official figures.

In December 2016, the two countries established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

According to government sites, in 2022, the bilateral trade volume amounted to $1.33 billion, an increase of 52.4% year-on-year.

China mainly exports electromechanical and metal products and imports, among others, raw wood and mineral products.

oda/idm