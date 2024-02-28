Pakistan News Imran Khan writes to IMF, urges it to audit February 8 polls before considering bailout talks





Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund, urging it to ensure auditing of at least 30 percent of national and provincial assembly seats before considering further negotiations bailout with the cash-strapped country.

The 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party announced last week that he would ask the global lender to avoid aid as authorities rigged election results to keep his party out of power. power.

Its party president-designate Gohar Ali Khan, addressing a press conference with party general secretary Omar Ayub Khan, confirmed the letter but he refused to share its contents.

A party spokesperson also said the letter would not be shared with the media until it was acknowledged by the party.

However, the Press Trust of India has seen a letter addressed to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva by party spokesperson Raoof Hasan under Khan's leadership.

It begins with a clarification that the party was not against the IMF facility to Pakistan.

“It must be made clear at the outset that the PTI does not wish to obstruct any IMF facility to the State of Pakistan which promotes the immediate and long-term economic well-being of the country,” he said. declared. letter read.

But he added that the IMF mechanism should come with conditions attached.

“It is clear that such a facility, together with the national commitment to implement the necessary reforms that facilitate repayment and enable the country to stand on its own two feet, cannot be negotiated in the best interest of the people of Pakistan unless by a duly elected government that has the trust of the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The letter states that the IMF is committed to good governance, transparency, respect for the rule of law and combating corrupt practices when entering into financing agreements with member countries.

“It is a well-established reality that a government without legitimate representation, when imposed on a country, has no moral authority to govern and, in particular, to implement fiscal measures,” the letter states .

He further recalled that during the previous interaction between Khan and IMF officials last year, the party had “agreed to support the IMF financing mechanism involving Pakistan on the condition and assurance of free and fair elections.

The letter alleged that the Feb. 8 general election — which it said resulted in public expenditure of 50 billion rupees, or $180 million — was “subject to widespread intervention and fraud in vote counting and compilation of results.

“This intervention and fraud has been so egregious that major IMF member countries, including the United States, Britain and European Union countries, have called for a full and transparent investigation into this matter.

“A European Union mission has conducted a review of the general elections on February 8, 2024. The report of the said mission should be examined by the IMF and made available to the people of Pakistan,” the party said.

“In view of the policies and principles upheld by the IMF, there is no doubt that the abuse of power by a small number of public office holders to impose their likes and dislikes on the people of Pakistan, as noted above, and thus ensuring their continued personal gain would neither be encouraged nor supported by the IMF,” the letter states.

“We therefore call on the IMF to give effect to the guidelines it has adopted on good governance as well as the conditionalities which must be fulfilled before the granting of a financing facility which is expected to burden the population of Pakistan with a additional debt. .

“An audit of at least thirty percent of the national and provincial assembly seats should be ensured, which can be done in just two weeks,” the party demanded.

He also said the PTI was not calling on the IMF to adopt the role of an investigative agency itself and suggested that two indigenous organizations, including the Free and Fair Elections Network (Fafen) and PATTAN- Coalition38, had the complete methodologies proposed to conduct surveys. the electoral audit.

“Such a role of the IMF would be of great service to Pakistan and its people, and could become a harbinger of lasting prosperity, growth and macroeconomic stability in the country,” the letter concludes.

Gohar told reporters that the letter was not related to the ongoing IMF program but was about any new deal with the government that comes to power as a result of the fraud in the future. In defense of the letter, he said writing a letter to the IMF was not surprising.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said that before launching the previous loan, Iman Khan had asked the IMF for a guarantee of clean and transparent elections, which was granted.

According to him, at the time, elections were supposed to take place in November, but they did not take place and the February 8 elections were heavily rigged.

The current IMF program is expected to end in the second week of April.

Official sources said the new government would seek a new loan of about $6 billion from the IMF to help resolve the balance of payments problem.

Pakistan avoided default with a $3 billion short-term loan from the IMF last year and may face difficulty meeting its external debts in case the new IMF loan is delayed.

Meanwhile, the IMF assessment mission is expected to visit Islamabad by the end of this month or early next month, provided that government formation at the federal and provincial levels is completed, according to media reports.

The mission will finalize the main features of the planned medium-term bailout plan for Pakistan to avoid a default on foreign debts.

Previously, the IMF assessment mission was scheduled to visit the country in the first week of February, but the delegation declined to visit on the eve of the general elections.

(This report was published as part of an auto-generated newswire. Other than the headline, no edits were made to the copy by ABP Live.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/world/pakistan-news-imran-khan-writes-to-imf-urges-it-to-audit-february-8-polls-before-considering-bailout-talks-1668276 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos