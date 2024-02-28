Court rejects Donald Trump's proposal to suspend $454 million fine in civil fraud case





By Chloe Kim and Max MatzaBBC News

Getty Images

Donald Trump must post bail to cover the entire $454 million fine while he appeals the ruling in his civil fraud trial in New York, a court has ruled.

Mr Trump's lawyers had argued that he would “suffer irreparable harm” if he was forced to pay the full amount and was prepared to post bail of $100 million (79 million).

The judge suspended his three-year ban on seeking loans from New York banks – which could help him get bail.

The New York attorney general has vowed to seize his assets if he doesn't pay.

Mr. Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to the appeals court's ruling.

The order issued Wednesday requires Mr. Trump to pay the full amount, which stems from his misrepresentation of the value of his properties, in the coming weeks.

In a filing Wednesday, Mr. Trump's lawyers said that “the exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment, coupled with an illegal and unconstitutional blanket ban on loan transactions, would make it impossible to obtain and post a full bond “.

They also said a $100 million bond, coupled with Trump's “extensive” real estate holdings and oversight by a court-appointed monitor for the Trump Organization, should be enough to secure the entire sum.

But their motion, opposed by Attorney General Letitia James, failed to convince Associate Court of Appeal Judge Anil Singh.

But Judge Singh agreed to stay part of the ruling that bars Mr. Trump and his sons from doing business in the state, leaving them in charge of the Trump Organization.

The penalty will continue to accrue interest of at least $112,000 per day if he refuses to pay.

Ms. James had asked the appeals court to reject Mr. Trump's request.

“There is no basis for Defendants' contention that a full bond or deposit is not required because they are willing to post a partial bond of less than one-fourth of the judgment amount,” the attorney general's office said in a statement.

“Defendants virtually admit that Mr. Trump does not have sufficient cash to satisfy the judgment: Defendants would have to 'raise capital' to do so. These are precisely the circumstances where a full bond or deposit is necessary.”

Last week, Ms. James told ABC News: “If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets. ”

According to an estimate by Forbes, Mr. Trump's fortune is around $2.6 billion. Although it's unclear how much cash he has, he said last year that he had $400 million in liquid assets.

In addition to paying fines for business fraud, the ex-president was also ordered to pay $83 million last month after losing a defamation lawsuit to E Jean Carroll, a woman he sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, Judge Arthur Engoron, who issued the ruling Mr. Trump is seeking to overturn, was embroiled in a hazardous substances case on Wednesday. Court staff opened an envelope containing a powdery substance addressed to him, officials said.

Preliminary tests “showed that they were negative for dangerous substances”, court spokesman Al Baker told the BBC. Judge Engoron was not exposed to the letter.

With additional reporting from Kayla Epstein

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68430911 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos