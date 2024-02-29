High Court ruling highlights folly of UK government's unilateral approach to inheritance The Irish News

In many ways, the High Court's decision was predictable. Since this landmark legislation was first introduced during Boris Johnson's tenure, countless organisations, politicians and lawyers have warned that it is misguided and fundamentally flawed.

The main legal argument, apart from the moral and ethical challenges, was that the Northern Ireland Troubles (Inheritance and Reconciliation) Act 2023 was incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Judge Colton confirmed this.

The controversial legislation and associated operations of the Independent Information Reconciliation and Recovery Commission (ICRIR) will likely hinge on an appeal hearing. It's unclear where the decision might ultimately land on the inquests, which are due to end on May 1, once again leaving many families frustrated and angry.

The consequences of this decision are multiple. This places enormous pressure on Sir Declan Morgan, who has made it his mission to ensure that ICRIR processes comply with the ECHR and, by extension, the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Declan Morgan

Compatibility with the convention was at the heart of the deal, he told this newspaper in August last year, and that in its absence the body he had controversially chosen to lead would not work.

In a brief response, ICRIR effectively singled out the decision, emphasizing that the judge found it to be correctly and legally established and capable of conducting investigations in compliance with the ECHR.

She said she would study the judgment and reflect on its findings.

The Conservatives have always been brazen in their approach to this bill, largely driven by a desire to appease veterans who claim they are the subject of vexatious lawsuits. Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has sought to downplay the implications of the judges' findings, but he must surely feel that the UK government's unilateral approach is losing its way.

His Labor counterpart Hilary Benn rightly questioned the viability of the ICRIR in these circumstances, raising hopes that the Labor government will repeal the legislation once in power, as its leader had previously indicated.

Foreign Minister Michel Martin, who previously said the Irish government had reluctantly defied its nearest neighbor with interstate action, said he was not surprised by the result, which he said reflected and underpins the Dublin Action Line.

Presumably the Irish Government would much prefer to see this issue resolved internally, rather than having to engage in arduous action which could deteriorate relations with Britain at a time when they are only just beginning to recover from the fallout from Brexit.

As for victims and survivors, they are once again left in the dark, without any measures they oppose or processes they can support. It is a disparate industry in which people from very different backgrounds and allegiances aim for a variety of often conflicting outcomes. However, they are united in their opposition to a process that has effectively ignored their desire for justice and instead appears to seek above all to protect the state.

It may be premature to talk about the demise of the ICRIR, but it is clearly a setback and an opportune moment to recalibrate and refocus a process that, despite all assurances, was never focused on victims.

Eames-Bradly and then Stormont House established models for dealing with the past but, for various reasons, never achieved their goal. If the conservatives' misguided efforts of recent years have taught us anything, it is that widespread support and buy-in are necessary for a process to succeed. Unfortunately, these prerequisites are arguably as elusive as the truth itself.