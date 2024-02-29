Judge rejects Trump's request for $100 million bail instead of 'impossible' $464 million penalty in New York fraud case





A New York appeals court judge on Wednesday rejected a request from former President Donald Trump's lawyers to delay enforcement of the recent $464 million judgment against him, his sons and his business.

Trump's lawyers had asked the judge to allow the former president to post $100 million bail instead of the full amount required by law.

In a brief ruling after an emergency hearing, Judge Anil C. Singh denied the request to reduce the bail amount, but granted other requests requested by Trump, including allowing them to continue borrowing money. money. Trump's lawyers had argued that this restriction hampered their efforts to post bail.

Singh's order is temporary until a full panel of appeals court judges rule.

In a filing Wednesday with the state Appellate Division, Trump's lawyers said it would be “impossible” for the billionaire to pay the full amount given the restrictions contained in the judge's ruling. Arthur Engoron in the civil fraud case brought by the New York Attorney General. Letitia James.

“The exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment, coupled with an illegal and unconstitutional blanket ban on lending transactions, would make it impossible to obtain and post a full bond. Appellants nevertheless plan to obtain and post a bond of amounting to $100 million,” the court said. depot said.

Trump's lawyer, Clifford Robert, said that without the reduction, they would likely have to post bail much higher than the $464 million judgment amount. “To account for post-judgment interest and appeal costs, a surety will often set the bond amount at 120 percent of the judgment or more,” he wrote in the filing. That would be well over $500 million.

Without a suspension of the reduced bail amount, Trump's lawyers argue, “the properties would likely have to be sold to raise capital in urgent circumstances, and there would be no way to recover the properties sold as a result of a successful appeal and no means of recovering any resulting monies.” financial losses of the Attorney General.

James' office opposed the request.

“There is no basis for defendants' contention that a full bond or deposit is not required because they are willing to post a partial bond of less than one-fourth of the judgment amount.” wrote Senior Assistant Attorney General Dennis Fan on behalf of James.

“Defendants virtually admit that Mr. Trump does not have sufficient cash to satisfy the judgment; Defendants would need to 'raise capital' to do so. These are precisely the circumstances where a full bond or deposit is necessary, Fan's filing states, adding that “there is a substantial risk that Defendants will attempt to evade enforcement of the judgment (or make enforcement more difficult) after appeal.”

The $464 million judgment was officially entered last week, marking the start of the 30-day window Trump has to post bond to halt any collection efforts by James' office. The dollar amount includes prejudgment interest accrued on the more than $350 million awarded to Engoron against Trump and the Trump Organization for routinely inflating their assets to obtain bank loans at rates at which they did not have right. Interest will continue to increase by more than $114,000 per day until it is paid or Trump wins his appeal.

Singh's order sets an expedited briefing schedule for Trump's stay motion, with final filings expected by March 18. That leaves open the possibility that the full court could act before Trump has to post bail.

In their filing Wednesday, Trump's lawyers argued that the amount awarded by Engoron should have been closer to $100 million. “Among the countless errors in the judgment, more than $350 million of the nearly $465 million awarded in restitution is barred by the statute of limitations,” they argued.

The AG's office said those arguments have already been rejected by the judge and likely will be rejected by the appeals court as well.

Trump's lawyers filed a notice of appeal in the case last week, saying they want the court to determine whether Engoron made errors of law and/or fact, and whether he abused his power discretionary and/or had exceeded its jurisdiction when rendering its judgment. the judgment they described as “stunning” in their filing Wednesday.

Trump faces a similar problem in New York federal court, where he was sentenced last month to an $83 million defamation verdict. That ruling was officially handed down on February 8, and the 30-day deadline for him to post bond in the case is also approaching.

In a court filing Friday, Trump's lawyers asked the judge who presided over the defamation case to extend the time he has to post bail until 30 days after his post-trial motions seeking to reduce the size of the verdict, or to allow him “to post bond in an amount corresponding to an appropriate fraction of the judgment amount, the filing states.

In a ruling over the weekend, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would not decide the issue until hearing from lawyers for Trump-defamed writer E. Jean Carroll. The Court refuses to grant a stay, much less an unsecured stay, without first giving the plaintiff a meaningful opportunity to be heard, the judge wrote.

Carroll's lawyers are expected to respond by Thursday, and Trump's lawyers will then have two days to respond to their arguments.

During his April 13, 2023 deposition in the civil fraud case, Trump said, “We have a lot of cash. I think we have well over €400 million in cash, which is a lot for a developer. “I don't have cash. They have assets, no cash. We have, I believe, over 400 and it's growing significantly every month.”

In a 2021 financial statement that was entered into evidence in the case, Trump said he had nearly $293.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. The prosecutors' office said that figure included $93 million in illiquid assets. The financial report puts Trump's net worth at around $4.5 billion.

In his deposition, Trump said: “We did not include the billions of dollars in brand value.

If I wanted to show you a good statement, I might have added $10 billion or something like that for the brand, he said.

