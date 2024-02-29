Lavrov to visit Turkey as Erdogan seeks new Black Sea mechanism with Russia

ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that his country, alongside the United Nations, is considering establishing a new security mechanism for commercial ships in the Black Sea. The Turkish president was speaking on the eve of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Turkey this week.

It is necessary to adopt regulations ensuring the safety of navigation of commercial ships in the Black Sea, Erdogan said in a video message during the Southeast Ukraine Summit declaration in Albania. In this context, in cooperation with the United Nations, we are continuing our contacts with a view to a regulation which will involve commitments regarding security in the Black Sea.

The remarks come as Lavrov is due to travel to Turkey on Friday where he is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Lavrov will visit the country on March 1-2 to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in the country's Mediterranean province, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Besides Fidan, Russia's top diplomat is also expected to meet Erdogan, as he usually does during his latest visits to the country in April 2023.

Erdogan refrained from providing specific details about the new mechanism. However, Turkey and the UN had already negotiated an agreement between the two warring countries to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea to global markets amid the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine, recognized as the breadbasket of the world, ranks among the 10 largest suppliers of barley, corn and wheat in the world, according to European Union data.

The Kremlin withdrew from the mechanism in July 2023, a year after its creation, citing the deal's failure to meet commitments facilitating Russian exports.

Since the deal collapsed, commercial ships leaving Ukraine's Black Sea ports have used the waters of NATO members Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey for security reasons.

However, on February 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns that the new road could be jeopardized if the US Congress did not approve the aid package for Ukraine. I think the road will be closed because to defend it you also need ammunition, air defense and other systems, Zelensky told CNN.

According to Richard Gowan, director of the UN's International Crisis Group, the new mechanism would be far less comprehensive than the original Black Sea Grain Initiative, which involved Russian, Ukrainian and international inspectors.

I think the goal is to get Russia and Ukraine to commit to avoiding attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea, Gowan told Al-Monitor. Both parties have an interest in ensuring safe transit for their exports. Ukraine's successful strikes against the Russian fleet also mean that kyiv is in a stronger negotiating position.

Gowan added that Russia will want to make progress in removing barriers to its own agricultural exports under a new deal. »

The Antalya Diplomatic Forum, scheduled for March 1-3, had already hosted the first meeting between Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which entered its third year on Last weekend.

In his video message on Wednesday, Erdogan reiterated his country's willingness to host a new meeting between the warring parties. I believe that bringing the two parties together is essential for the success of peace initiatives, he said.

The Forum 2024 itinerary was limited to Crimean Tatar leaders from Ukraine, namely Ahtem Chigoz, Refat Chubarov and Mustafa Kirimoglu, according to the summit website.

Chigoz, who was imprisoned by Russian authorities in 2015 along with several other Tatar leaders, was released from prison and sent to Turkey as part of a deal reached between Ankara and Moscow in 2017. The exchange took place in exchange of the release of several Russian agents detained in Turkey. a Turkish prison for their alleged role in the murders of seven Chechen dissidents between 2000 and 2015.

Chubarov and Kirimoglu's entry into the Crimean peninsula was also banned by Moscow. Turkey does not recognize Russia's annexation of the peninsula in 2014.