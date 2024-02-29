Provincial “ideological liberation” campaign calls for “seamless alignment” with Xi Jinping

A provincial campaign to revive executives out of timidity and formalism sparked protests online for presenting ideological liberation as an embrace of Xi Jinping Thought. A notice posted on a website run by the Hunans Provincial Party Committee called for the start of province-wide discussions on ideological liberation. This noble language is a reminder of two crucial earlier cycles of ideological liberation: the first in 1978, at the beginning of reform and opening up two years after Mao's death, and the second in 1992, after Deng Xiaoping. South tour. But liberation is not quite what it might seem. Hunan Opinion Outlines Six Unwavering Alignments That Will Support the Campaignthe first of which is absolute loyalty to Xi Jinping's advice in the name of unity of thought.:

All discussions relating to ideological liberation must be undertaken in constant compliance with the guidelines set out by Party Central and General Secretary Xi Jinping. We must further align our ideology and actions with the policies issued by the Central Party, centered on Comrade Xi Jinping, and further unify the implementation of the right direction with the directions for Hunan set out by the Central Party and Secretary General Xi Jinping. [Chinese]

The other five steadfast alignments are also major Party priorities (sometimes presented as Xiconomy by Chinese state media), belying a genuine commitment to freedom of thought: high level development, people-centered development, overall national security, popular democracy as a wholeand exemplary work habits.

The review went viral on Weibo. Ironically, media outlets that shared Hunan's call for liberation talks censored their own comment sections. Global Times and Guancha.cn, the two nationalist sites, the former run by the Party and the latter nominally independent, have enabled comments on their posts sharing news, a relatively subtle way of filtering out dissenting opinions. Weibo user @ (@Xfng) asked a number of pertinent questions about the campaign: How can we achieve ideological liberation while maintaining unity of thought? How are we increase the birth rate while the prices of housing and basic necessities remain expensive? How are we improve business confidence while policies evolve? How can basic frameworks remain positive even if state employees accept pay cuts?

On Wechat, many freelance writers have had their essays on the topic deleted. One of these censored essays, written by blogger Feng Hongping and published on the WeChat account @ (@Fngmnmn), ruminated on the devaluation of the term ideological liberation, arguing that this reduces liberation to the abandonment of one's beliefs in favor of submission to the Party line:

The last two phases of ideological liberation occurred under similar conditions and contexts: the thinking, system and leadership of the past hindered progress, dampening the energies of change. Ideological liberation therefore meant reforming the system, changing policies and introducing new leaders. As Xiaoping said, reform or resign. This broke the real taboos around ideological liberation. At local level, [ideological liberation] This meant freedom, tolerance, diversity and the opening of forbidden areas. New topics were debated, new authorities could be questioned, new essays could be published. But now? In some ways, the current moment bears some similarities to both past eras, with all three sharing similar feelings of unease, anxiety, and anticipation, so anyone who hears talk of ideological liberation will put down their spade and raise their heads to see what it's about. […] Liberation and unity. One is liberation. The other is repression. One is the sharpest of swords. The other is the strongest shield. What kind of genius is capable of reconciling the two? The continuation of this line used to be: We must resolutely persist in collective liberation from ideology and seek truth from facts. Ideological liberation is therefore an expression of unity of thought. What perfect logic! No wonder people always lecture me: your essays always get censored because your thinking is too conservative. Free your thinking, align it with the powers that be and all will be well. [Chinese]

Hunan's provincial campaign reflects national trends. THE October 2023 unveiling of Xi Jinping's cultural thought marked a new push by the Party to control cultural expression. Wang Feng, professor of sociology at UC Irvine, told The Atlantic that the Chinese leaders want to have a very powerful socialist ideological framework that can freeze the population, and this is of course under the control and direction of the party. [.] What more powerful way to centralize power than to control people's thoughts?

The effectiveness of this campaign remains uncertain. One of the Party's main cultural initiatives was reforms of rural marriage practices aimed at reducing high bride prices, payments made by grooms to their brides' families and curbing extravagant banquets. The Party began holding civilized and massive wedding ceremonies, filled with promises of respect for Xi Jinping. A closer look at mass ceremonies taken by The Economists columnist Chaguan found a Potemkin show consisting of long-married couples participating in a conscious effort to maintain a propaganda facade: