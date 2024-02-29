Trump's immunity request taken up by Supreme Court, putting DC 2020 election trial on hold





Washington — The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will decide whether former President Donald Trump is entitled to broad immunity from prosecution for acts allegedly committed while in office, setting the stage for another blockbuster election showdown that could have major ramifications for federal criminal prosecutions against. him.

The unsigned High Court order granted special prosecutor Jack Smith's request for the justices to decide the issue. The justices are expected to decide the question: “whether and if so, to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office.”

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, will hear arguments in the case during the week of April 22. Her order says proceedings in the case will remain suspended until she issues a decision, expected by the end of June.

The court's intervention marks the second time in a month that the justices have ruled on a case with far-reaching implications for the former president. Earlier in February, the court heard arguments over whether Trump could be barred from Colorado's primary ballot because of his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The court has never yet decided whether a former president is exempt from criminal liability for allegedly illegal acts committed while in office. Trump is the first former president to be charged and he has pleaded not guilty. The high court, however, declared that a president enjoys absolute immunity from civil liability for official acts.

Trump's immunity fight

On February 6, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Trump's request for full immunity. He then asked the Supreme Court to suspend this decision and give him time to seek a full review by the Court of Appeal.

It's unclear what impact the court's decision to take up the case will have on Trump's trial schedule, since the justices could rule quickly after hearing arguments. The proceedings were suspended to allow the former president to continue his appeal on the issue of immunity. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, vacated the original trial date of March 4 to allow the appeal process to proceed.

The former president insisted that the case be postponed until after the November presidential election, although Smith noted the public's interest in holding the historic trial this year. Trump is the leading Republican candidate to face President Biden in the presidential race, and he has claimed that conducting a criminal trial at the height of the election season would “radically disrupt” his ability to campaign against Mr. Biden .

Trump requested emergency relief from the Supreme Court on February 12, saying the Washington Circuit judges' decision represented “a blatant violation of precedent and norms.”

“Without immunity from criminal prosecution, the presidency as we know it will cease to exist,” attorneys D. John Sauer and John Lauro wrote. They warned that without criminal immunity for official acts of a president, lawsuits would become more frequent, “opening the way for destructive cycles of recrimination.”

“The threat of future criminal prosecution from a politically opposed administration will overshadow the official actions of any future president, especially the most politically controversial decisions,” Lauro and Sauer wrote. “The President's political opponents will seek to influence and control his decisions through effective extortion or blackmail with the threat, explicit or implicit, of indictment by a future hostile administration, for acts that do not warrant such proceedings.”

Trump's lawyers also argued that forcing him to stand trial during election season — thereby keeping him off the campaign trail — threatened both his First Amendment rights and those of voters “who would hear and consider President Trump's campaign speech as they consider how to vote. their ballots in November.

But Smith's team urged the justices not to grant Trump the emergency aid he sought and underscored its argument for a criminal trial to take place quickly. The special counsel asked the Supreme Court to decide the immunity question if it believed Trump's request merited consideration.

“Public interest in a speedy trial is at its peak when, as here, a former president is accused of conspiring to subvert the electoral process so he can remain in office,” the special prosecutor told the justices in a filing .

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Calling Trump's position “unprecedented,” Smith said Trump's claim that he is absolutely immune from criminal charges related to conduct within the scope of his official duties is not supported by constitutional text , the principles of separation of powers, history or logic. The crimes Trump allegedly committed, stemming from what prosecutors say were his efforts to overturn the transfer of presidential power, “strike to the heart of our democracy,” according to the special prosecutor.

“A president’s alleged criminal plan to overturn an election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power to his successor should be the last place to recognize a new form of absolute immunity from federal criminal law,” Smith wrote.

His office declined to comment on the Supreme Court's decision to decide whether Trump can be prosecuted.

The decision of the court of appeal

The ruling by the D.C. Circuit panel — made up of Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson, Michelle Childs and Florence Pan — rejected Trump's claim that he should be shielded from criminal charges because the conduct alleged in the federal indictment occurred while he was in office.

“For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the panel wrote in its 57-page opinion. “But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.”

Henderson was appointed by President George HW Bush, while Childs and Pan were hired by Mr Biden.

Last year, a federal grand jury indicted Trump on four counts stemming from an alleged attempt to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied any wrongdoing.

The justices wrote that they “cannot accept former President Trump's assertion that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power: recognition and implementation of election results.

Adopting Trump's position, they continued, would mean “the executive branch has carte blanche to violate the rights of citizens to vote and have their votes counted.”

“At bottom, former President Trump’s position would fail our system of separate powers by placing the President beyond the reach of all three branches,” the justices wrote. “Presidential immunity from federal indictment would mean that, as far as the president is concerned, Congress could not legislate, the executive could not prosecute, and the judiciary could not control. We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law for financial reasons all the time thereafter.”

The former president first raised his claim to presidential immunity in October, when he asked Chutkan to drop the charges against him. Chutkan denied the request, and Trump later appealed the decision to the D.C. Circuit.

But before appeals court judges could hear the case, Smith, the special counsel, asked the Supreme Court to override the appeals court and decide once and for all the question of immunity. The High Court refused to expedite the case and instead allowed the appeal process to continue.

Trump faces a total of 91 charges in four different lawsuits, including two state cases. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former president invoked presidential immunity in a second case brought by Smith against him, this one involving his alleged mishandling of documents marked classified and its obstruction. The federal judge overseeing the South Florida documents case is expected to set a trial date on Friday, and the Supreme Court's decision to consider the immunity issue could ripple through other lawsuits against Trump.

In addition to the issue of presidential immunity, the Supreme Court also challenged Trump's eligibility in Colorado's primary and general elections. The state's highest court ruled in December that Trump's conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection disqualified him from holding public office under an obscure provision of the Constitution and ordered him to be kept out of the GOP primary ballot. The court has not yet made a decision in this case.

The justices will also hear arguments April 16 in a case challenging the scope of a federal obstruction law that has been used to prosecute dozens of defendants in connection with the Capitol attack, and which Trump is accused of having violated.

