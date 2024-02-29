Imran Khan's letter to International Monetary Fund surfaces





Islamabad [Pakistan]February 29 (ANI): A letter addressed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claims was written on the directives of party founder Imran Khan, has emerged. , ARY News reported. In the letter addressed to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the Imran Khan-led party said a government without “legitimate representation, when imposed on a country, has no moral authority to govern and, in particular, to implement tax measures. “”In the last interaction held between Imran Khan and the IMF representatives in 2023, the PTI had agreed to support the IMF financing facility involving Pakistan on the condition and assurance of free and fair elections in the country,” the letter said, according to ARY News. In the above-mentioned context, the PTI pointed out that the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, involving a public expenditure of around PKR 50 billion (or 180 million dollars), experienced “widespread intervention and intervention. fraud in the counting of votes and tabulation of results. investigation into the matter”, the letter also states.

“In view of the policies and principles upheld by the IMF, there is no doubt that the abuse of power by a small number of public office holders to impose their likes and dislikes on the people of Pakistan, as noted above, and thus ensuring their maintenance of personal gain, would neither be encouraged nor supported by the IMF,” he adds. The letter further states that not only the PTI but several other political parties in Pakistan have demanded an independent investigation into the allegations of intervention and election fraud in the country. February 8, 2024 and after. their right to elect a government”, he also said. In the letter, Imran Khan, called on the IMF to give effect to the guidelines adopted by it on good governance as well as the conditionalities that must be fulfilled before the granting of a financial mechanism which is expected to increase the debt of the people of Pakistan, as reported by ARY News. “An audit of at least thirty percent of the seats of the national and provincial assemblies should be ensured, which can be achieved in just two weeks “We are not asking the IMF to adopt the role of an investigative agency,” he adds. There are at least two indigenous organizations in Pakistan, namely Free and Fair Elections Network (FAFEN) and PATTAN-Coalition 38, which have proposed comprehensive methodologies to conduct an audit of the 2024 general elections which, with some modifications , could be implemented locally for the satisfaction of all stakeholders,” he concluded, ARY News reported. (ANI)

